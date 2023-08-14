Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

Tom Brady Rocked One of Rolex’s Wildest New Watches Over the Weekend

The NFL quarterback and entrepreneur is already wearing one of the Crown's most striking new models.

Tom Brady at the 2023 Sky Bet Championship; Rolex Day-Date 36 Rolex/Getty Images

Looks like Tom Brady is still going for the gold.

On August 12, the NFL MVP and part-owner of English soccer club Birmingham City F.C. attended the first day of the annual Sky Bet Championship, which pits the teams in Britain’s second-highest tier (after the Premier League) against each other. Brady donned a special new Rolex timepiece to watch his team defeat Leeds United 1 to 0.

Related Stories

Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady (left) and director Matt Alvarez in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 12, 2023. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Birmingham City F.C. director Matt Alvarez (right) in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The watch he chose was one of Rolex’s new 2023 Day-Date models, affectionately nicknamed the emoji watch. The timepiece was unveiled during March’s Watches and Wonders event in Geneva, Switzerland, in three metals: 18-carat white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold colors. But what really stands out about the new reference are its dials: Over a colorful field of jigsaw pieces, there are colorful baguette-cut sapphire hour markers, alongside a day wheel that displays sentiments and emotions (Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Peace, Faith, Love, and Hope), and a date wheel showcasing 31 emoji. But the watch is just as serious as the Crown’s other well-made timepieces: it runs on the in-house caliber 3255 and achieves a 70-hour power reserve.

A close-up of the Rolex Day-Date 36's eye-catching dial
A close-up of the Rolex Day-Date 36’s eye-catching dial Courtesy of Rolex

Rolex appears to be rolling out this coveted release to serious A-listers before less famous watch collectors can get their hands on it. About a week ago, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer was spotted purchasing a white-gold version of the model at Fourtane, an authorized dealer located in the tony California seaside enclave of Carmel.

WATCH

But whether you’re an EGOT or a workaday Rolex devotee, let that be a lesson to you: If you want one of these covetable timepieces, you’d better get in touch with your dealer ASAP.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Watch Collector

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

ad