Tom Brady Rocked One of Rolex’s Wildest New Watches Over the Weekend

Looks like Tom Brady is still going for the gold.

On August 12, the NFL MVP and part-owner of English soccer club Birmingham City F.C. attended the first day of the annual Sky Bet Championship, which pits the teams in Britain’s second-highest tier (after the Premier League) against each other. Brady donned a special new Rolex timepiece to watch his team defeat Leeds United 1 to 0.

Tom Brady and Birmingham City F.C. director Matt Alvarez (right) in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The watch he chose was one of Rolex’s new 2023 Day-Date models, affectionately nicknamed the emoji watch. The timepiece was unveiled during March’s Watches and Wonders event in Geneva, Switzerland, in three metals: 18-carat white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold colors. But what really stands out about the new reference are its dials: Over a colorful field of jigsaw pieces, there are colorful baguette-cut sapphire hour markers, alongside a day wheel that displays sentiments and emotions (Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Peace, Faith, Love, and Hope), and a date wheel showcasing 31 emoji. But the watch is just as serious as the Crown’s other well-made timepieces: it runs on the in-house caliber 3255 and achieves a 70-hour power reserve.

A close-up of the Rolex Day-Date 36’s eye-catching dial Courtesy of Rolex

Rolex appears to be rolling out this coveted release to serious A-listers before less famous watch collectors can get their hands on it. About a week ago, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer was spotted purchasing a white-gold version of the model at Fourtane, an authorized dealer located in the tony California seaside enclave of Carmel.

WATCH

But whether you’re an EGOT or a workaday Rolex devotee, let that be a lesson to you: If you want one of these covetable timepieces, you’d better get in touch with your dealer ASAP.