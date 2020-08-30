How Silicon Became One of Watchmaking’s Most Valuable Materials

To that end, Smith is teaming with researchers at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK who are experimenting with an oil-free nanotechnology coating on escapements made from traditional alloys such as steel. “This way, my traditional watchmaking doesn’t have to change at all,” says Smith, who plans to use the coating on the co-axial escapement, invented by his mentor, the late master George Daniels. “When you combine the nano-coating with the work that Daniels did, you see incredible results with a watch that won’t have to be serviced for many, many years. Or that’s the ultimate goal, anyway.” Smith says delays from Covid-19 have postponed the unveiling of the finished watch, but he hopes to present it to the world next year.

Another Daniels protégé, François-Paul Journe, eschews new-age components entirely. He first designed a watch featuring his own patented bi-axial escapement, ingeniously using standard materials without any lubrication, in 2001—the Chronomètre Optimum—but it wouldn’t debut for another 11 years as other projects sidelined the venture. But Journe, who spends years perfecting his creations, recently announced he was taking his invention off the shelf and will attempt to incorporate it (potentially with an update) into the double movement of his new Chronomètre à Résonance Remontoirs d’Égalités. “Watches made 200 years ago are still in working order today,” says Journe. “It’s for this reason that I only use solid materials that have proven their worth, rather than modern materials that will probably be unable to be repaired in a few decades.”