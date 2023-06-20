Trevor Noah Rocks a Rolex Daytona in Cannes to Announce His New Spotify Podcast

Trevor Noah broke out some classic wrist candy to unveil his latest venture.

The South African comedian revealed on Tuesday that he would launch a weekly Spotify podcast while rocking a Rolex Daytona at a press event in Cannes, France. Sitting across from the music service’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Elk on stage at “Spotify Beach,” Noah sported a 40 mm Cosmograph Daytona in Oystersteel alongside a crisp white tee, light-blue blazer, and black shades. The watch retails for just over $15,000 (though demand for the coveted watch has driven its secondary market prices to $35,000 and beyond).

A closer look at the former Daily Show host’s model reveals all the details Rolex obsessives love about Daytona series. Its Oystersteel case features a monobloc middle case design with a screw-down case back and winding crown, all of which contrasts against a white dial. Like all Daytona chronographs, this model houses a trio of subdials, including a small-seconds counter, a 30-minute counter, and 12-hour counter. Each is highlighted with a black outer ring, just like the model’s black Cerachrom bezel in ceramic with tachymetric scale.

Spotify’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek (left) joins Trevor Noah (right) on stage to discuss the future of storytelling at Spotify Beach in Cannes, France. Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images

The Daytona runs on the Swiss manufacturer’s house-made 4131 calibre, which is capable of bidirectional self-winding. The movement delivers a robust a 72-hour power reserve while the case ensures 330 feet of water resistance should Noah decide to take a dip in the Bay of Cannes on the French Riviera. An Oystersteel bracelet with three-piece solid links completes the piece.

As for Noah’s new show, the currently untitled podcast will draw from the 39-year-old’s unique perspective on global events and the people that drive them, reports Variety. Noah will interview “some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world,” for the podcast, according to Spotify. Though the show will be a “Spotify original,” it won’t be exclusive to the streamer—so you should be able to listen to it on your favorite platform.

“I’ve always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do,” Noah told Variety in an interview. “I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created—and a lot more of what I haven’t created before.” Count us in.