Only 2 of These Rare Honda-Branded Rolexes Are Known to Exist. One Just Hit the Market.

Watch and car fans, gather ‘round. An ultra-rare Rolex model was just listed by luxury watch dealer Wind Vintage, and its co-branded dial is the star of the show.

Crafted from stainless steel, the Honda Rolex Date ref. 15000 is set in a 34 mm case that houses a dial featuring a bold red “Honda” logo stamp. It’s the second-known example of the model in existence; Wind Vintage listed the first, ref. 1500, just last year. Ref. 15000’s original owner never wore the piece, which has remained in its box for over a decade. The like-new watch comes with its original Jubilee bracelet and an engraving on the back that reads “Honda Bowl Winner ’85.”

“I got the watch from a Honda dealer who received it as a sales award in 1985,” Eric Wind, founder of Wind Vintage, tells Robb Report. The piece is already “on hold” for $25,000 and will reach the potential buyer with its original box and papers.

Rolex Honda Date Reference 15000 caseback “Honda Bowl” engraving Courtesy of Wind Vintage

The Rolex Date, a former mainstay of the brand since the 1950s, has been discontinued for years. But looking at the rare competition model, collectors will begin to notice classic design codes that make it appear almost identical to the brand’s Datejust models. Similarities range from a minimalistic dial layout to its Cyclops magnification lens above the date window at three o’ clock.

The Honda Rolex Date is powered by the manufacturer’s house-made calibre 3035, a.k.a. the first automatic movement to feature a quickset date function. It incorporates a Breguet overcoil alongside the watchmaker’s Microstella regulating system, which includes four timing screws that act as weights on the balance rim. The 27-jewel movement was designed to be half a millimeter thicker than the brand’s previous calibre 1570, and thanks to its fast-rotating barrel, it also provides you with a 50-hour power reserve for daily use.

Another engraving found on the watch’s clasp. Courtesy of Wind Vintage

Rolex produced its four-digit Date 15xx series from 1960 till the end of the ‘70s. Since then, a number of luxury watchmakers have collaborated with carmakers on unique timepieces of their own. Popular models range from TAG Heuer’s co-branded Carrera series in partnership with Porsche and Bremont for Jaguar to Jacob & Co. for Bugatti and the world’s thinnest timepiece designed Richard Mille in collaboration with Ferrari.