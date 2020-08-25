Ulysse Nardin’s Gets Edgy with a New Skeleton Watch in a Faceted Case Design

Ulysse Nardin is kicking off Geneva Watch Days with a bang. The Swiss watchmaker was among the first to debut a new timepiece for the new watchmaking trade show in Geneva, which officially begins tomorrow and runs through August 29th. The new Ulysse Nardin Blast is an automatic winding skeleton watch, in four iterations, with a silicium flying tourbillon that makes on revolution every 60 seconds. Its structure features the brand’s now pervasive X symbol, which was also incorporated on into the design of its Diver X and Skeleton X watches, released last year.

“The X is, of course, an important letter of the alphabet. It’s a chromosome. X marks the treasure. X is a movie classification and it is used for multiplication,” quipped Ulysse Nardin North American brand president, François-Xavier Hotier. “It is the unknown and it defines what is different and exciting and audacious.”

The Blast features a few bold new moves. The UN-172 caliber, which was completely designed and produced in-house according to the company, comes mounted with a platinum micro-rotor located at 12 o’clock—a first for Ulysse Nardin—that allows for a better view of the skeleton’s architectural “bones” versus a half-moon rotor which obscures the movement. It is also the first automatic tourbillon in Ulysse Nardin’s Skeleton collection. Secondly, the trident-shaped case, which was a year in development, comes with striking high-polished triangular facets. The finishing is done via a laser to create its sharp polished edges.