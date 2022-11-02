Ulysse Nardin’s Newest Watch Comes With an Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board

Ulysse Nardin has become synonymous with nautical history through its development of marine watches—so much so that it also supports water access and sustainability. You may recall the brand recently teamed up with the Norwegian outdoor sportswear brand Norrøna on a limited edition watch and jacket, and now Ulysse Nardin has launched its second collaborative timepiece with the Canadian luxury waterside brand, Beau Lake.

The pair first teamed up in 2021 for a collaboration that consisted of a pretty incredible package. In addition to the custom Ulysse Nardin watch, collectors received a paddleboard, paddle and travel bag from Beau Lake for $16,300. The partnership ran in an incredibly limited run of just 15 pieces. Following the success of last year’s offering, Ulysse Nardin and Beau Lake have joined forces again for a slightly more affordable pairing of a Diver Chronometer watch with the Beau Lake logo and an inflatable stand-up paddle board, or iSUP, featuring Ulysse Nardin branding.

Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Limited Edition Diver Chronometer Ulysse Nardin

The Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Limited Edition Diver Chronometer incorporates elements of Ulysse Nardin’s original marine chronometers as well as modern upgrades. Housed in a contemporary 44mm titanium case, the model features a blue dial with PVD blue accents on the bezel and lugs. The nautical look is complete with pops of bright red on the registers and bezel as well as a complementary blue titanium PVD strap. Powering the chronometer is Ulysse Nardin’s caliber UN-118 movement.

Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Ulysse Nardin

Paired with the watch is Beau Lake’s full iSUP package. This includes the co-branded inflatable paddleboard, a triple action pump, fin, leash, collapsible carbon fiber paddle, a repair kit and a travel bag equipped with wheels and a shoulder strap for easy transport. This year’s package is available in all authorized Ulysse Nardin retailers in North America, on request, with direct delivery right to your address. The pair costs $11,900 and is limited to 100 sets.