Ulysee Nardin’s Latest Limited-Edition Dive Watch Was Designed to Honor Veterans

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Ulysse Nardin has teamed up for its second partnership with nonprofit One More Wave to create a limited-edition timepiece.

The Swiss watchmaker released its first collaborative watch with the charity, the Diver Deep Dive OMW, back in 2019; this month, the duo built on their previous project with the debut of the Diver Chronometer 44 mm One More Wave. With their shared passion for military personnel, the watch brand and the nonprofit make the perfect match. One More Wave provides wounded and disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment, as well as a global network of surfing volunteers to empower them to heal with surf therapy. Meanwhile, Ulysse Nardin has worked with the US military for more than a century, first supplying ships and submarines with mobile, onboard chronometers in the early 1900s and later serving as an official timepiece of the US Navy.

One More Wave surfing volunteers help veterans with custom equipment Ulysse Nardin

“We are thrilled to release our latest timepiece with One More Wave and couldn’t imagine a better partner to support US veterans,” shares François-Xavier Hotier, president of Ulysse Nardin Americas. “We thought this would be the perfect timepiece to launch on Veteran’s Day to celebrate US veterans and give back to their community. We hope to bring more awareness to One More Wave and will do whatever we can to support this inspiring organization.”

The limited-edition Diver Chronometer OMW is a modern diver with a bold turquoise-and-black design featuring a 44 mm black DLC titanium case. The watch is complete with a gray rubber strap and features bright turquoise accents that extend from the dial to the strap and the caseback. Flip the timepiece over and you’ll see the exhibition caseback showcasing the Caliber UN 118 self-winding movement. In the center, you’ll find an engraving with the “One More Wave” logo in vibrant black-and-turquoise hues.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver Chronometer 44 mm One More Wave model is limited to 100 pieces and retails for $11,500.