Urwerk Dips Into the Archives to Reimagine One of the Brand’s Earliest Watches

Even a company as forward-thinking as Urwerk isn’t afraid to look backward from time to time.

In fact, the watchmaker has gone into the archives for its latest timepiece, the UR-102 Reloaded. The new release is a modern reimagining of one of the brand’s earliest models—and diehard fans will be delighted to know it comes in a set of two.

Urwerk burst onto the scene in October 1997 when it debuted the space-age-themed UR-101 and UR-102 at the Baselworld watch fair. Both timepieces were striking, but it was the second that really offered a preview of what was to come. It is unmistakably Urwerk—thanks in no small part to its “wandering” hour—but its Sputnik-inspired look is quite restrained by the brand’s standards. In fact, you could even describe it as minimalistic.

Urwerk UR-102 Reloaded Titanium Urwerk

A lot has changed in the horological world since 1997, which is why Urwerk has updated the UR-102 to meet the expectations of today’s collectors. The case has grown from 38mm to 41mm and is now made from titanium instead of ceramicized aluminum. The lugs are also bigger and better integrated into the case, while the crown has been moved from 3 o’clock to 4 o’clock. Finally, an enlarged aperture shows both the wandering hours and minutes.

“The UR-102 is more than a symbol”, says Felix Baumgartner, Urwerk’s master watchmaker and co-founder, in a statement. “It represents my entry into the AHCI (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants). It embodies the first collaboration with [fellow co-founder] Martin Frei, our first steps into the world of fine watchmaking, our first dreams of independence.”

Urwerk UR-102 Reloaded Black Urwerk

Urwerk will release the UR-102 Reloaded in two colorways—“Titanium,” which features a silver case, blue dial and white strap, and “Black,” which has a black case, dial and strap. Fortunately, you won’t have to choose between the two. The UR-102 Reloaded is only available as a limited-edition box set that includes both versions.

The UR-102 Reloaded is available to order now from Urwerk’s website. The set is limited to just 25 examples, each of which costs CHF 56,000 (about $60,000). It might just be one of the coolest two-for-one deals in the world of horology right now.