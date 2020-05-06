Urwerk’s Newest UR-100 Wristwatch is the Perfect Gift for ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Urwerk took advantage of May 4th — the unofficial Star Wars-themed holiday — to announce the fourth and latest edition to its UR-100 collection, an all-gold wristwatch nicknamed C-3PO, after the film franchise’s beloved droid.

Introduced last September, the UR-100 collection kicked off with the UR-100 SpaceTime, a slender wristwatch in an octagonal case deliberately styled to evoke Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon. The model is right in line with Urwerk’s deeply philosophical, space-age take on horology.

The watch uses rotating satellites to display the hours and minutes (look to the bold red arrowhead to see the time). The UR-100 stands apart, however, thanks to two astronomical complications displayed on each side of the dial: The first indication, located at 10 o’clock, shows the distance in kilometers that are traveled on earth as it spins on its axis at the equator in 20 minutes, covering a distance of 555 km or 345 miles. The second indication, located at 2 o’clock, shows the distance the Earth has traveled in orbit around the sun—35,740 km or 22,208 miles every 20 minutes.

Even though both indications are designed for use by space travelers, they owe their inspiration to the “Equatorial Time” pendulum clock built by Gustave Sandoz for the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

The UR-100 Gold Edition—whose case has been satin-finished to resembled the pale yellow of C-3PO’s gilded exterior—comes on the heels of a version in gunmetal introduced in January. Like that model, this one is topped by a sapphire crystal bubble that calls to mind a vehicle fit for interplanetary exploration.

Available in a limited edition of 25 pieces, the UR-100 in yellow gold retails for $60,000.

On May 8, Urwerk will auction the first UR-100 in gold, aka “Fight C-19,” on its website, and will donate proceeds to organizations involved in the fight against Covid-19. The auction will begin at 4 pm Geneva time (11 am ET) and will run for two days. The winning bidder will be invited to select, along with the founders of Urwerk, the organizations that receive the funds.