Urwerk’s Celestial UR-100V Watch Now Comes in Gleaming Gray Titanium

Attention, earthlings: Urwerk has just launched another spaceship-like timepiece for your wrist.

Part of Urwerk’s ever-expanding 100 series, the new UR-100V Magic T features a 41 mm titanium case and matching bracelet that further add to the model’s sci-fi-esque aesthetic. According to the watchmaker, the newcomer showcases the “magic of titanium,” hence the “Magic T” adjunct to the moniker.

“We have loved and admired raw titanium, and now we have it gleaming in full brilliance, thanks to light, refined shot-blasting,” Felix Baumgartner, master watchmaker and cofounder of Urwerk, said in a statement. “All the beauty of the metal is there.“

Like the other models in the lineup, the Magic T is characterized by a complex dial with the brand’s signature “wandering hours” satellite display. This time around, though, Urwerk focused on improving readability. “We also worked on the legibility of our timepiece, adding complexity to the dial that is now broken down into several elements to give it more structure,” Baumgartner adds.

Urwerk’s UR-100V Magic T timepiece Urwerk

The digital indication of the hour, for instance, clearly points to the active minute on the arc with a red arrow. At the end of 60 minutes, the next orbital display kicks off at zero. The hours and minutes hands are also painted in Super-LumiNova to ensure visibility in low light.

In addition, the watch is equipped with a special counter on each side of its satelitte carrier: One tracks the kilometers traveled by Earth along its own its axis over the course of 20 minutes, while the other shows the distance traveled by the Earth around the sun in the same 20 minutes.

A close-up of the one of the watch’s wandering-hour displays. Urwerk

The Magic T is powered by Urwerk’s selfwinding UR 12.02 movement. The calibre, governed by a Windfanger airscrew, cranks out a frequency of 28,000 vph that provides you with a 48-hour power reserve. You might not be able to view all 40 jewels through its caseback, but you certainly get a nice view through the domed sapphire crystal on the front.

This is not the first time the UR-100V has been reimagined in titanium, of course. Just last year, the Swiss outfit unveiled an iteration made entirely from black DLC titanium. This new gray colorway does give off serious celestial vibes, though, which is perfect for earthlings with a penchant for space.

The Magic T will soon hit the market with a price tag of $64,855 (CHF 58,000).