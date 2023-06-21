Urwerk’s New Blacked-Out Watch Is an Ode to Space and the Vulcan Salute From ‘Star Trek’

Today, Urwerk has unveiled the latest of its space-age creations with the UR-120 Space Black. With celestial inspiration at its core, the model further exemplifies the brand’s work with advanced horological technology combining form and function in perfect harmony. We’ve seen countless all-black watches over the years, but in typical fashion, Urwerk takes a unique approach to the stealthy hue.

“The UR-120 Space Black is all about the power of black in design,” explains Martin Frei, co-founder and chief designer of Urwerk. “The use of black not only exudes elegance but also fundamentally transforms our perception of the object. Black works its magic by subtly distorting our judgments of size, while intensifying the watch’s contours to create a truly mesmerizing effect.”

UR-120 Space Black Urwerk

In the UR-120 Space Black, Urwerk plays with the color across the 44mm x 47mm canvas with the upper part of the case seamlessly smooth, devoid of any screws creating a flawless silhouette. Of course, as with any Urwerk watch, the real magic comes in its mechanics.

To tell time, the UR-120 features a new revolving satellite complication: analog minutes and a never-before-seen split-open digital hour satellite mounted on planetary gears. Powering this innovative complication is the caliber UR-20.01. Here, the central carousel is equipped with three arms and carries the satellites that bear the hour markers on all four sides. As the satellite traverses the minute track, it reaches the left part of the case, setting a sequence of movements in motion. Then, the satellite splits open, revealing two rectangular studs. These take on a V-shape, reminiscent of the Vulcan salute, as a subtle nod to Star Trek, which we’ve seen in previous versions of the UR-120. Once separated, both studs spin on their own axis and shut, all in order to display the new hour unit. This achievement is no small feat.

UR-120 Space Black Urwerk

“On the part alone governing the partition of our satellite time, there are more than 175 components,” shares Felix Baumgartner, co-founder and master watchmaker of Urwerk. “These intricate parts meticulously crafted with our CNC machines, rock and roll with micron-level exactitude. This ‘Vulcan salute’ complication we dreamt of and created is synonymous with live long and prosper still it cost us a few hours of our lives and quite some stress, but the result is definitely worthy of our efforts.”

The UR-120 Space Black is available today. Snag one for yourself for $120,000. For more information and to purchase, visit Urwerk’s website.