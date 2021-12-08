Vacheron Constantin’s New NYC Exhibition Showcases Vintage Watches Never Before Seen in the US

Vacheron Constantin is continuing to celebrate its sprawling New York City flagship, the Swiss watchmaker’s biggest store in the world. On the heels of several cocktail parties and events, the company has now unveiled an exhibition, on now through March 2022, highlighting a selection of mid-century watches by the Swiss company that typically reside in Vacheron’s museum.

If you’re a collector, or if you just love watches, it’s well worth stopping by for an ogle—this is the first time the watches in the show have been stateside. Dubbed the “Nickname” exhibition, the show celebrates watches with playful aliases, like the “butterfly,” the “bull” or the “batman”—monikers collectors have given the watches to nod to their interesting case shapes and lugs.

WATCH

To bring the exhibition to life, Vacheron enlisted New York City-based artist Jojo Anavim to create a three-piece series of pop-art oil paintings. They depict various scenes like a pocket watch erupting from a cloud, lovers embracing in the halo of a gold bezel ring or a watch face exploding out of a Campbell’s soup can.

Unfortunately, neither the art nor the watches are for sale. The timepieces belong to Vacheron Constantin’s museum in Switzerland. But they should inspire a purchase from the boutique’s selection of vintage Les Collectionneurs timepieces that are exclusively available for purchase at this location. Many of the pieces are similar in style to the museum heritage pieces and range in price from $15,000 to $300,000. Or you may want to swing by the strap bar, located on the same level, to customize a new leather accessory for an already well-stocked Vacheron collection.

Regardless, the new Manhattan space provides an impressive home to both vintage and new models alike and is well worth perusing. And if you are on the hunt for something really special, you should request to see one of the handful of ultra-rare, one-of-a-kind Les Cabinotiers pieces kept in the back room and available to view upon request for the true watch connoisseur.