Vacheron Constantin Debuts a Racy New Version of Its Beloved Overseas Watch

Vacheron Constantin continues to lean into the “sport” element of sporty elegance with the latest variation of its popular Overseas watch—now with a panda dial.

Today, the Swiss watchmaker revealed its brand-new Overseas Ref. 5500V/110A-B686, featuring that classic panda dial in a silver-toned, sunburst satin-finish, along with snailed black counters. Since the Overseas collection launched in 1996, we’ve seen a number of evolutions of the luxe timepiece, including the introduction of a chronograph complication in 1999 and redesigns in both 2004 and 2016.

Overseas Panda and Reverse Panda Vacheron Constantin

Through each of its many iterations over the past two decades, the Overseas Chronograph has showcased an array of solid-colored dials, such as classic blue, brown and white—each of which has given the model a more refined look and feel. Then, in 2018, Vacheron upped the ante on the “sport” element with the addition of a reverse panda variation with the Ref. 5500V/110A-B481. Now, the brand doubles down on the sportiness of the model with its latest release.

Similar to its predecessor, the new Ref. 5500V/110A-B686 showcases a modern 42.5 mm stainless-steel case and the choice of three easily interchangeable straps—steel, calfskin leather and rubber—thanks to the brand’s tool free, quick-change wristband system. On full display through the sapphire caseback is the same in-house self-winding Caliber 5200 movement, which comes equipped with a 22-karat-gold oscillating weight adorned with a compass rose as a symbol of travel and exploration.

Overseas with Panda Dial Sapphire Caseback Showcasing the Caliber 5200 Vacheron Constantin

“Since their creation more than 20 years ago, Overseas chronographs have always been synonymous with exploration for the Manufacture,” explains style and heritage director Christian Selmoni. “These versatile timepieces combine the spirit of haute horlogerie characterizing Vacheron Constantin with the refined sporting elegance suggested by the chronograph function. In a way, the Overseas chronographs have always marked, for the manufacture, a desire for controlled yet subtly disruptive breakthroughs, a desire to explore other watchmaking territories and to experiment with new creative fields.”

The new Vacheron Constantin Overseas is available starting today; for full details and pricing, please visit Vacheron Constantin’s website.