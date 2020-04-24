Vacheron Constantin Makes a Bold Statement With a Suite of New Gold Watches for 2020

Vacheron Constantin is clearly bullish on the demand for ultra-high-end watches in the coming year. The brand’s 2020 launches, introduced today as part of a virtual Watches & Wonder show, fall mostly into the realm of exclusive high watchmaking. All of the new pieces are gold, and most are complicated.

La Musique du Temps Tempo, a one-of-a-kind chiming watch in the Les Cabinotiers collection, is a tour de force of 19 complications, including a minute repeater, solar and sidereal time, perpetual calendar and more. The grand complication is part of a series of one-of-a-kind exceptional chiming watches, the melodies of which Vacheron is recording at Abbey Road Studios in London. The studio will produce an original sound print for each. Remarkably, the watch’s 60-hour power reserve is ensured by the presence of separate gear trains for the minute repeater function as well as for civil, solar and sidereal time functions. The manual-wound caliber 1731 M820, with 600 components and 19 complications, is less than 8 mm thick and the watch is just under 13 mm thick and 39 mm wide, which is small for a grand complication. The case is 18-karat pink gold, and the movement is decorated to Hallmark of Geneva standards. Price is, of course, upon request.

Vacheron performs a similar feat of micro-engineering in the skeletonized version of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin. The movement, caliber 1120 QPSQ, consists of 276 components and an automatic winding system, yet measures a mere 4.05 mm thick with a case measuring just 8.1 mm thick. Its base was used previously in the Traditionelle Openworked model of 2009, minus the perpetual calendar function, and it has a 40-hour power reserve and a 22-karat gold rotor. The skeletonized version is delivered on a gold bracelet but comes with two additional straps in blue alligator leather and blue rubber.

The blue-dialed, non-skeletonized version of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is now available on a full gold bracelet. Last year a full gold bracelet was added to the silver-dialed version, while the blue version was only available on a strap. The skeletonized Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is $115,000. The non-skeletonized version with a blue dial on a gold bracelet is $88,000.

A new tourbillon/monopusher chronograph combination in the Traditionelle collection takes the gentrification of the sports watch to a new level. The watch has the familiar classic elements of the Traditionelle collection, including the etagé (stepped) case and lugs, fluted caseback, railway minute track and dauphine hands, but now there is a chronograph function and a sporty tachymeter scale. There are also a couple of neat engineering tricks on this watch.

First, a new carriage configuration means the tourbillon carriage is set in motion by an intermediate wheel of the running seconds display instead of being driven by the pinion of the fourth wheel, which in layman’s terms means there is a much wider opening in the plate and thus a more spectacular view of the tourbillon in action. Secondly, an activation system known as “all-or-nothing” prevents the chronograph mechanism from engaging when insufficient pressure is exerted on the pusher, which could damage the movement. The watch revives the spirit of the vintage pocket chronographs that inspired it by using a single pusher for start, stop and reset functions. The manual-wound chronograph caliber 3200, first introduced in 2015 in the Harmony chronograph, is low frequency (2.5 Hz), which makes the beating of the tourbillon visually easy to follow.

The Traditionnelle Tourbillon is the brand’s first tourbillon for ladies, and given the carat count, there is no question this is a watch intended for women—although it will likely appeal to male consumers in certain markets. The bezel, case and tourbillon diadem are set with 291 diamonds totaling 3.57 carats. A full jewelry version is set with 559 brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds totaling more than 6.5 carats.

The movement, automatic caliber 2160, is a slender 5.65 mm thick thanks to a peripheral rotor, while the case, is 39 mm wide and 11.22 mm thick—a sizable showpiece for a woman’s wrist while still being large enough to suit a man should he want an iced-out Vacheron. It has an 80-hour power reserve and a small seconds display that is so discreet you could easily miss it—a small blackened screw on the front bar of the tourbillon carriage counts the seconds as it rotates. You won’t know the exact second, since instead of an index, there is a row of diamonds set into the flange on the periphery of the tourbillon opening, but if you need to know the exact second, there is a nice monopusher chronograph tourbillon in the same collection (see above). The version with a mother-of-pearl dial and 291 diamonds is priced at $142,000. The jewelry version, in white gold with 559 diamonds, is boutique-only, priced at $197,000, and delivered on a blue satin strap and a second blue strap in alligator leather.

For those with a taste for something more everyday and slightly more accessible, the vintage-inspired Fiftysix has been given a new sepia brown dial in both automatic and complete calendar versions. These revisited versions of the 1956 model from Vacheron archives both have 18-karat red gold cases and are priced at $18,700 for the automatic and $33,700 for the complete calendar.