Vacheron Constantin Debuts Sporty New Overseas Dual Time Prototype

And it could signal a new direction for the watchmaker.

Vacheron Constantin Dual Time Overseas Protoype Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin debuted a seriously hot new Overseas Dual Time watch this week in New York City’s Greenwich village along with new brand ambassador Cory Richards. The National Geographic photographer and adventurer wore the watch on a recent attempt to summit a new route on Mount Everest—he has already reached the peak twice, once without oxygen in 2016—but Mother Nature proved a formidable opponent when the weather prevented the completion of his ascent. During his climb the new Dual Time watch allowed him to tell time both in Tibet and back home in the States, while its über-tough and ultralight  case was able to withstand the extreme conditions of the world’s toughest mountain. For the rest of us, this is simply a beautifully executed sports watch.

Cory Richards

Cory Richards  Photo: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

The 41 mm case is forged in titanium while a reinforcement beneath the bezel and crown is made of tantalum—a rare, very hard and corrosion-resistant blue-gray metal. To highlight that tone the watch was outfitted with a grey blue frosted dial accented with orange on the hands that indicate the seconds and the day/night indicator as well as a small orange triangle at 4 o’clock to indicate the pusher that sets the local time read at 6 o’clock. The watch comes on a blue-gray strap made of a waterproof Ventile technical fabric (it also comes with a leather strap and, interestingly, the one Richards chose for his climb came on a bracelet) and has orange stitching. Other standout design features include larger white hour markers at 12, 3 and 9 o’clock.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time Protoype

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time Protoype  Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

Flip it over and you’ll find a 22-karat gold oscillating rotor engraved with a view of the mountain based on one of Richards’ photos. It powers the self-winding mechanical movement, which has 60 hours of power reserve, 234 components, and keeps time to an accuracy of 4 hertz (28,800 vibrations per hour).

For now it’s just a prototype, but obviously Vacheron Constantin didn’t create an entire campaign and fly in international press to unveil a watch that will never be put into production. So for now, you will have to wait until the announce its arrival date but we would recommend putting your name on the list already. Collectors present at the presentation said they were already eager to get their hands on one.

