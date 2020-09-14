Vacheron Constantin’s New Gold Overseas Watch Has a Strap for Every Mood

Even though, for most of us, travel is restricted to an armchair these days, the Overseas collection from Vacheron Constantin is a perennial favorite among stylish voyagers with a penchant for the outdoors.

Introduced in 1977 as the 222, the watchmaker’s first luxury sport watch; relaunched in 1996 as the Overseas; and redesigned in 2016, the line continues to expand with new references, including the pink gold Overseas Self-Winding, a three-hand model with a blue dial.

The new full 18-karat 5N pink gold bracelet edition with satin-brushed links also comes on a Mississippiensis alligator leather or blue rubber strap that comes with an interchangeable strap system. The self-winding model is a follow-up to the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin—also encased in pink gold and fronted by a sunburst, satin-finished blue dial—that debuted at the virtual edition of Watches & Wonders in late April.

While the perpetual calendar comes in a 41.5 mm case, the new self-winding model can, at 41 mm by 11 mm, afford to be a little smaller. The main attraction is, of course, its blue-lacquered dial, which features a date window at 3 o’clock. Aficionados will note subtle yet unmistakable details, such as gold hour-markers and hands coated in white luminescent material.

Visible through the sapphire crystal caseback, the movement—Manufacture 5100 calibre, complete with the refined addition of a 22-karat gold oscillating weight—promises 60 hours of power reserve.

In short, the new Overseas Self-Winding is the embodiment of sporty elegance, perfect for anyone with a love of exploration, whether you’re a jet-setter bound for parts unknown or a backyard wanderer who’s grown accustomed to life under quarantine, but still has an itch for collecting.

This is the sportiest offering in Vacheron Constantin’s lineup, and it’s arguably one of its most coveted timepieces. The pink gold version presents a more dressed up version, however, for those that still appreciate gold as a prestige metal.

The piece retails for $46,200.