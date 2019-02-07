Vacheron Constantin’s One-of-a-Kind Masterpieces Are Touring The U.S. Here’s Where You Can See Them

You’re chance to see some of the world’s finest watchmaking has arrived. For the first time ever, Vacheron Constantin is taking its one-of-a-kind Les Cabinotiers timepieces on the road. The watchmaker’s unique watches reserved for its top collectors are created by hundreds of hours of craftsmanship by special watchmakers who have trained for at least 10 years in their respective craft. They represent the best-of-the-best of Vacheron Constantin’s enameling, engraving, and wood marquetry, as well as its technical complications from perpetual calendars to armillary tourbillons. A month-long tour will bring these incredible creations to the U.S. with stops in Beverly Hills, Orange County, Miami, and New York City. The watches are currently being show in Vacheron Constantin’s Beverly Hills Boutique (365 N Rodeo Drive) through February 8th before moving on to the watchmaker’s South Coast Plaza boutique (3333 Bristol Street) on February 9th where it will remain through the 12th. The watchmaker is bringing 20 of its Les Cabinotiers timepieces for viewing and specific one-on-one appointments can be set up through the boutiques.

This is the only time so many of its Les Cabinotiers timepieces will be on view in the U.S. and this year’s versions are worth seeing in person. Some of them include the métiers d’art timepieces like their new exceptional animal kingdom watches, including an 18-karat-white-gold tiger peering through 3D 18-karat-yeallow-gold hand-engraved bamboo foliage or a striking enamel dial of black and white eagle encased in 18-karat-white-gold.

There’s no word on exactly which pieces will be included, but you can also expect some of their high-end technical watches. At the SIHH watch trade show in January, Vacheron Constantin released a Calibre 1731 QP minute repeater and perpetual calendar housed in a 42 mm gold case that measures just 5.70 mm thick with 438 components—some no thicker than a single hair. That watch has a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour (3 hertz) for better accuracy and a 65-hour power reserve. It comes with a striking opaline blue dial with a moon phase in an 18-karat white gold case.

The watches will tour California before heading to the Vacheron Constantin boutique in Miami (140 NE 39th Street) for Watches & Wonders from February 14th-16th and then on to New York (729 Madison Avenue) from February 20th through the 23rd.