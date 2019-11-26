Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas Dual Time Gets a Fresh Update With a Sporty Black Dial

Vacheron Constantin has given its popular Overseas Dual Time model a sleek update with the addition of a black lacquered dial featuring white and red accents. With a matching ladies’ watch, the Overseas Lady quartz, these his and hers models are perfectly suited to go from daytime to dinner party.

The Overseas Dual Time was introduced in 2018 in a 41 mm stainless case. The model’s 5110 DT self-winding manufacture movement allows for the display of two time zones, complete with date and day/night indication. The new Overseas Lady quartz, on the other hand, is distinguished by a diamond-set bezel, and a date display at 3 o’clock.

The addition of black dials seemed an obvious choice for Vacheron’s sporty and elegant Overseas collection, given the color’s association with professional watches. “It creates the maximum contrast when combined with white-printed dial indications, or luminous hour markers and hands,” says Christian Selmoni, style and heritage director for Vacheron Constantin.

White and blue dials have dominated the 21st-century watch aesthetic, but to hear Selmoni tell it, black dials have a history dating back a hundred years.

“Black dials started to develop during the first half of the 20th century,” Selmoni says. “One of the main difficulties in achieving black dials was their tendency to oxidize. Thanks to manufacturing technical evolutions, black dials became more and more available in the middle of the 1930s and the beginning of the 1940s.

“It is interesting to mention that Vacheron Constantin has looked to other industries in order to find black varnishes and paintings,” Selmoni continues. “This is how our maison started to offer watches with ‘Duco’ black dials in the 1940s. Duco painting was used in the car industry and such dials present a nice, shiny surface. Later, innovations and evolutions in metal colors made possible the manufacturing of black dials on a broader scale than before.”

Available in stores in December, the new Overseas Dual Time retails for $22,900, and the new Overseas Lady quartz retails for $13,600.