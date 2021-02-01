From Van Cleef & Arpels to Chanel: Here Are 10 Stunning Jewels for Valentine’s Day

You may not be able to take your Valentine on a weekend getaway or out to a fancy restaurant meal this year, but high-end jewelry is still an option and one that won’t just live on in your loved one’s memory. The category has proven remarkably resilient in the face of the pandemic precisely because luxury consumers, deprived of opportunities to travel or dine out, have opted to spend their money on meaningful gifts of enduring value.

The 10 jewels featured below fit that bill to spectacular effect. Three satisfy traditional Valentine’s Day expectations by featuring heart motifs: a sumptuous floral ring by red carpet queen Lorraine Schwartz, an Aztec-inspired white diamond Penacho ring by the French-Mexican jeweler Colette, and a heart-shaped pendant made entirely of baguette-cut diamonds by Los Angeles-based Suzanne Kalan.

The rest is a luxurious mix, from dramatic pieces for the ear, such as Thelma West’s asymmetrical Funmilayo in Wonderland statement earrings, to slender bracelets like Chanel’s ribbon-inspired Ruban bangle. Whether you are opting for the holiday’s traditional symbolism or just after a knock-out new design, you can’t go wrong.

Lorraine Schwartz Flower Ring

Large flower ring in 18k white gold with 10 cts. t.w. rubies, 18.5 cts. t.w. pink sapphires and 10 cts. t.w. diamonds; $45,000; lorraineschwartz.com

Harry Winston Cluster Earrings

Harry Winston Cluster earrings in platinum with pink sapphires and diamonds; price upon request; harrywinston.com

Chopard Cœur Pendant

Cœur pendant from the Precious Lace Collection in 18k rose gold with 1.49 cts. t.w. pear-shaped diamonds and 0.66 ct. t.w. diamonds; $18,900; chopard.com

Shruti Sushma Earrings

Drop of Love earrings in 18k gold with Burmese rubies and diamonds; price on request; shrutisushma.com

Chanel Ruban Bracelet

Ruban bracelet in 18k beige gold with diamonds; $18,500; chanel.com

Suzanne Kalan Pendant

Large heart pendant in 18k white gold with 1.45 cts. t.w. baguette diamonds; $7,200; suzannekalan.com

Van Cleef & Arpels Earrings

Balletti earrings from the Romeo & Juliet collection in 18k white and rose gold with rubies, pink sapphires, pearls and diamonds; price on request; vancleefarpels

Colette Ring

Penacho Heart ring in 18k yellow gold with diamonds; $6,640; colettejewelry.com

Thelma West Earrings

Funmilayo in Wonderland earrings in 18k white and rose gold with intense pink diamonds and white diamonds; price on request; thelmawest.com

Buccellati Cuff Bracelet

Cuff bracelet in 18k yellow gold with rubies and diamonds; price on request; buccellati.com