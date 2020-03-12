Virgil Abloh Just Wore a $1.8 Million Jacob & Co. So You Don’t Have To

Virgil Abloh is a modern maestro when it comes to collaboration, and it seems he may have walked away with an added bonus from his most recent venture with Jacob & Co.

In a series of Instagram posts showing Abloh and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo as they look over sketches from their collection, Abloh can be seen wearing a particularly flashy timepiece. The Jacob & Co. Caviar Flying Tourbillon in ruby adorning his write is a limited-edition model and one of only three ever created. The price? Just a cool $1.8 million.

The watch, as much high jewelry as timekeeper, is crafted with a 47mm 18K rose gold case encrusted with 424 invisibly set rubies, most of them baguettes with one rose-cut stone adorning the crown. Collectively, they total 44.35cts. The six o’clock position visually breaks up the sea of gems with the brand’s signature one-minute flying tourbillion, which is part of the manually wound JCBM05 movement. The warm tones of the watch face are complemented by a rich green alligator strap and gold clasp to secure it in place.

Abloh, best known as the visionary behind Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear, first teased a collaboration with Jacob & Co. back in 2017, but the results have only just come to light. Entitled Office Supplies, the lineup uses the instantly recognizable paperclip as its foundation but puts a luxurious spin on the silhouette, crafting it from gold and encrusting it with diamonds. Some are turned into money clips while others are linked together to form bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

“With jewelry design, not only is technical sophistication important, but also lineage. That’s the foundation for pieces with meaning,” Abloh said in a statement about the collection.