Watchbox Announces a Traveling Roadshow Celebrating F.P. Journe and De Bethune

Earlier this year, Watchbox announced plans to expand to Europe with the opening of a new retail concept in Zurich. Later this month, the company will host one of its biggest events yet as it kicks off a traveling exhibition celebrating the work of François-Paul Journe and Denis Flageollet of De Bethune.

Debethune Maxichrono DB28 Watchbox

In celebration of the visionary spirit of two of the greatest watchmakers of the modern era, Watchbox has created a roadshow called Two Decades of Complexity & Beauty – the Pivotal Collections by F.P. Journe and De Bethune. There, you’ll find more than 100 pieces from F.P. Journe and De Bethune on display and available for purchase, but there will also be the chance for conversations with Watchbox experts alongside other unique opportunities to learn about the two men’s contributions to horological advancement. Highlights from the retrospective include De Bethune’s elegant DB1 Monopusher Chronograph, the DB28 Maxichrono with five hands mounted coaxially, and first-generation brass movement pieces by F.P. Journe, such as the Chronomètre á Résonance, Reference R.

“François-Paul Journe and Denis Flageollet are two of the most fascinating and talented watchmakers of this era,” said WatchBox Executive Chairman Danny Govberg. “Our retrospective is a celebration of their technical and artistic innovations, the brand-defining collections from the last two decades and the community drawn to this independent sphere.”

Two examples of the DB1 Monopusher Chronograph, one with added diamonds Watchbox

The opening of the exhibition will take place in the collector’s lounge of the company’s Zurich storefront from October 27 to 29. The roadshow will then move to the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva from November 4 to 7 at the first ever RE-Luxury event dedicated to the re-commerce of luxury and collectible objects as well as initiatives in the field of the circular economy. While no other official dates have been set, Watchbox plans to keep the tour on the road, stopping in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Dubai and select cities in the United States in 2023.