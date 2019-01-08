From Rami Malek’s Cartier to Sterling Brown’s IWC, 7 Watches That Walked the Golden Globes’ Red Carpet

There were a lot of surprise wins at last night’s 76th Annual Golden Globes, including an upset in the biggest category of the night, Best Picture-Drama. The Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody, edged out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s rumored favorite, A Star is Born. But before the main event, there were plenty of other A-list winners stealing the show. The sharpest dressed men in Hollywood made sure they had a watch on their wrist to keep time with the occasion. Many opted for simple, clean three-hand steel watches while some dared to try something different like Sterling K. Brown, who opted for a pilot’s watch for the formal event. But it was the perennial man of ceremonies, Ryan Seacrest, that ultimately took home the gold for his rare yellow gold Rolex Ref. 6263.

Below are handful of the award night’s high-end Swiss timepieces that took the spotlight.

Ryan Seacrest in a Rolex Ref. 6263 Vintage Daytona

The only watch more recognizable than Malek’s was Ryan Seacrest’s vintage Rolex Ref. 6263 Daytona. As the world’s most pervasive host, radio personality, and producer, it’s only fitting the man would have the most prized timepiece at the Golden Globes. His Ref. 6263, similar in appearance to the one above that recently sold at a Phillips auction in December for $225,000, has a yellow gold case and bracelet with contrasting black subdials set in a gold dial. Gold versions of the Ref. 6263 are particularly rare with only 100 per year were made in the precious metal at the time of its production. It stood out against his impeccable aubergine velvet suit (which believe it or not is from his own namesake collection) without looking too flashy. A known Rolex collector, Seacrest made it clear who was taking home the gold pre-show.

Edgar Ramirez in a Rotonde de Cartier

The Assassination of Gianni Versace’s Edgar Ramirez (who played Gianni Versace in the FX show) was all smiles as he headed into the show wearing a 42 mm Rotonde de Cartier in steel ($9,300) with Cartier Double C logo cufflinks in sterling silver. The watch features a large date, a retrograde second time zone, and a day night indicator. The perfect timepiece for the jet-setting man. Ramirez had plenty of reason to get all slicked up—the show took home the award for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Sterling K. Brown in a IWC Pilot’s Watch

Sterling K. Brown, star of NBC’s This Is Us, picked an unconventional watch for the black tie event. The actor chose a sporty Antoine de Saint Exupéry Chronograph Pilot’s Watch from IWC ($5,250) with a chocolate brown dial and subcounters on a brown Santoni leather strap. The strap was inspired by the flying suit once worn by the famed French pilot and author of The Little Prince, for whom the watch was named.

Darren Criss in a IWC Portofino Automatic

Darren Criss took home the award for last night’s award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role and Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace’s killer in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He took the stage to accept his Golden Globe with an IWC Portofino Automatic ($4,700). The elegant 40 mm, time-only watch with a silver-plated dial and date display on a black alligator strap was the perfect pairing for his risky floral tuxedo jacket.

Jason Bateman in an IWC Portofino Portugieser Automatic