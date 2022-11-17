The Winners of This Year’s ‘Oscars of Watchmaking’ Are Going on Display in NYC

Mark your calendars: this December Watches of Switzerland’s New York City flagship will be the first to host the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie Genève (GPHG) winners exhibition. The retailer’s exclusive partnership with the foundation will mark the first time the category winners will be on display in New York City, with exhibitions from previous years held in Dubai, London, Moscow, Paris, Singapore and Vienna.

The annual GPHG award ceremony, considered the “Oscars” of the watch industry, was recently held in Geneva on November 10. The twenty-one winners of this year’s esteemed prizes included watches from a vast array of brands like MB&F, Parmigiani Fleurier, Hermes, TAG Heuer, H. Moser & Cie. Krayon, Ferdinand Berthoud, Tudor, Bulgari and Grand Seiko among others. Now, from December 2 to 4, you’ll be able to see the winning watches from these brands on display at Watches of Switzerland’s SoHo flagship.

Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur; MB&F Legacy Machine Sequential Evo; Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur Hermès; MB&F

“Since we first opened our SoHo flagship in 2018, Watches of Switzerland has set out to shift the paradigm of luxury retail,” says David Hurley, Watches of Switzerland Group Deputy CEO. “In addition to our unparalleled offering of leading timepieces, the Watches of Switzerland experience is one marked by unmatched hospitality and the re-imagination of the client experience. Four years later, we continue to evolve the world of luxury watches and are honored, in partnership with the GPHG, to offer our clients and the greater New York watch community the first opportunity to experience this year’s height of watchmaking with the United States’ first exhibition of the GPHG winners.”

The 2022 GPHG Winners Exhibition will be on display to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 pm from December 2 to 4. However, appointments are encouraged. For more details and to preview the watches that will be shown at this exciting event, please visit the Watches of Switzerland website.