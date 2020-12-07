Breitling’s Latest Limited-Edition Watch Is a Blue-Hued Revamp of the Premier B01 Watch

In an exciting first, Watches of Switzerland is teaming up with Breilting on a new limited-edition chronograph.

The exclusive model, a new take on the Premier B01, has a sporty design meant for those with an active lifestyle— or at the very least, those who appreciate the performance and function required for one. Breitling has three umbrella designations for its timepieces––land, sea and air––with this particular example and its complications (two counters and a date window) putting it squarely in the land category.

Housed in a 42mm stainless steel case, it has a crisp silver dial accented by deep blue subdials, a change from the standard design’s high-contrast black-and-white colorway. Powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 (which took five years to develop), it has a transparent case back shielded by sapphire crystal, which is specially inscribed with Watches of Switzerland to commemorate the team up. Each COSC-certified example is accompanied by a certificate signed by the CEO of Breitling and Watches of Switzerland, respectively.

The original incarnation of Breitling’s Premier dates back to the 1940s when it was described as embodying an “everyday elegance.” This updated version maintains its overall look and particular elements like the rectangular chronograph pushers and tachymeter scale. Ditto for the subtly curving lugs and equally subtle fluting along the case sides. Unlike some of the earliest iterations, however, the latest update is water-resistant to 100 meters and sports a substantial 70 hours of power reserve.

The team wanted the strap to coordinate with the heart of the watch itself and, despite the piece’s overall functional leanings, decided to go with a luxe blue alligator strap with white contrast stitching rather than something rubber.

Limited to a scant production run of just 150 pieces, the Watches of Switzerland Group Exclusive Special Edition Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 is available for $8,400.