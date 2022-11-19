You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Rolex, Cartier and Audemars Piguet Watches at Select Nordstrom Stores

Following the success of their 2021 partnership, Watchfinder & Co. and Nordstrom are bringing vintage and pre-owned watch offerings to the retailer’s stores.

On Friday, the UK-based timepiece reseller announced that it will expand the partnership with a new permanent shop-in-shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Watches from brands like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet will also be available at seasonal pop-ups opening in the retailer’s Scottsdale, Arizona and La Jolla, California locations. (The Watchfinder pop-up at one Seattle location is now a permanent installation.)

Set on the second floor of Nordstrom New York, you’ll find the Watchfinder shop-in-shop situated alongside leading global fine jewelry brands and the company’s fine dining concept, Wolf restaurant. The wooden displays, fitted with black cushions to make the watches on offer stand out, will include pieces from a spate of brands including Patek Philippe, Breitling, Omega, Tudor, Jaeger-LeCoultre and TAG Heuer.

Watchfinder x Nordstrom NYC store-in-store watch display Andrew Werner/Watchfinder & Co.

As interest in pre-owned timepieces continues to surge, bringing pieces from the partnership in-store allows you the chance to shop the category with confidence. (Seeing a watch in person instead of simply adding it to cart online adds an extra layer of security; plus, you can’t try something on in the digital realm.) The in-store assortment also gives first-time buyers and budding collectors access to well-priced pieces that would be far harder to source and acquire elsewhere. This route is also sustainable, keeping exceptional timepieces—no matter the release date—in rotation and in style.

As with all Watchfinder pieces, the watches you’ll find at Nordstrom’s NYC flagship, as well as the Scottsdale and La Jolla pop-ups, have undergone a rigorous authentication process. The UK reseller’s skilled team of expert watchmakers inspect, service and confirm the authenticity of each piece in Europe’s largest independent service center, which has been accredited by 19 of the world’s leading watch manufacturers. Even better, the watches sold at Nordstrom come with a 24-month Watchfinder warranty.

Nordstrom and Watchfinder’s expansion announcement coincides with the reseller’s 20th anniversary. Since it was founded in 2002, the company has become a pioneer in the pre-owned watch space and online luxury retail sector. Its partnership with Nordstrom mirrors a dedication to expanding its operations to new markets. Watchfinder currently has 17 global boutiques and showrooms, with the most recently opened locations in Paris, Milan and Zurich.

From left to right: Franck Muller, Breitling and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches offered by Watchfinder x Nordstrom Watchfinder & Co.

“The US continues to be one of Watchfinder’s most important markets with tremendous potential. Our Nordstrom partnership provides the ideal platform for growth, while aligning perfectly with our shared values and dedication to providing the customer with an exceptional buying experience,” says Arjen van de Vall, CEO of Watchfinder & Co. “We look forward to entering these three new markets and bringing Nordstrom’s New York, Arizona and California clientele a brand-new level of access to our impressive range of luxury timepieces, along with the superior service and trust that is already synonymous with both the Nordstrom and Watchfinder experiences.”

You can view and buy exclusive watch selections from the duo at Nordstrom‘s NYC shop-in-shop now. The Scottsdale and La Jolla pop-ups will open in mid-November and run through early 2023.