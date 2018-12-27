The Watch Industry Is on a Deep Dive to Save the World’s Oceans

Laurent Ballesta was fed up. It was 2012, and the French marine biologist and underwater photographer had spent three years seeking a sponsor for an ambitious expedition to find, photograph, and film a living fossil known as the coelacanth in the deep waters of South Africa’s Sodwana Bay.

After making the rounds of the Swiss watch industry, Ballesta had finally scored a meeting with Blancpain CEO Marc Hayek, who’d invited him to the Baselworld watch fair in Switzerland. He assumed he’d have five minutes to pitch his Gombessa project.

“We spent one hour and a half talking about diving, about the natural history of the famous coelacanth, and the project,” Ballesta recalls. “He did not need any explanation to understand it would be a world-first in the diving industry. He said we would find a solution and they’d call me back. When I was in my car, driving to my home in France, 700 kilometers away, I thought, What just happened?”

Here’s what happened: Blancpain—whose history with the ocean dates to 1953, when it introduced the first modern dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms—not only supported Ballesta’s project in 2013; it has also served as the chief sponsor of his four subsequent Gombessa expeditions, including an upcoming 2019 mission to explore the waters of the French Riviera at depths greater than 330 feet.

“I believe that to respect and protect, you must love, and to love, you must know,” says Hayek, an ardent diver. His brand’s work with Ballesta is just one element of its Ocean Commitment initiative, a multitentacled sponsorship program dedicated to raising awareness about ocean-related issues.

Blancpain isn’t the only high-end watchmaker helping to illuminate what goes on under the sea. A cohort of brands eager to promote their eco-consciousness—and, sure, sell some water-themed timepieces while they’re at it—are plunging eagerly into the ocean-related philanthropy sector. IWC Schaffhausen was among the first to tout its marine sustainability credentials, when in 2009 it sponsored environmentalist David de Rothschild’s 10,000-nautical-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean in the Plastiki, a boat made from plastic bottles.