Your Supercar and Watch Now Have More in Common Than You Ever Imagined

Looking like a mechanical monster, the multipart “tool” in McLaren’s Woking manufacturing facility southwest of London is one of the most impressive examples of composite part manufacturing in the auto industry. By applying pressure and heat to a combination of intricately arranged carbon fiber fabric and specially formulated epoxy resin, McLaren’s tool molds the structural heart of its cars. The MonoCell, sometimes flippantly referred to as “the tub,” takes the place of a traditional chassis in McLarens and other supercars that employ contemporary composite technology. The tub serves as the mounting for both drivetrain and suspension. Its weight and stiffness are your friends as the car comes around the corner, and the way it has been engineered may very well determine your fate if you crash the thing.

Performance is a little less urgent a matter when you strap one of the latest high-end carbon watches to your wrist. Just a few years ago, watchmakers were content to adorn their dials, or perhaps a part of the case, with carbon fiber’s characteristic weave—a paean to the automotive racing spirit, which most of them discreetly felt would be better addressed by a nice chronograph movement instead. Watchmakers are seldom pried out of their ways of doing things when lip service to a new trend will do.

Lately, however, things have begun to change in certain quarters of the Swiss watch industry. Carbon as a material has begun to attract a new look, and not just for its shimmering black aesthetic qualities. Inspired by the engineering going on in the automotive industry, the watch companies are now beginning to emulate these advanced manufacturing techniques in the construction of both cases and movements, and these new forms of, yes, plastic watchmaking are shaking up some of the old conventions.

Carbon fiber is a funny material. By itself it exhibits little of the strength or stiffness for which it is known. But bonded together in a cured epoxy resin, its properties are evident. Splinters are like metal shards, hard to break and very stiff. It’s no wonder engineers started playing with the material in the 1960s, discovering its favorable comparisons to steel in strength, stiffness, and especially weight. By the 1980s, Formula 1 racing had gotten hold of carbon fiber, building both car bodies and structural elements. The beauty of carbon fiber, as these technicians discovered, is that it can be easily engineered: Since the strength and stiffness of the material reside down the length of the fibers, they can be oriented and built up to almost any stiffness and strength pattern.