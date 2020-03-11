Women Are Now Swiping Up Vintage Men’s Watches in the Secondary Market

Gone are the days when a dainty jewelry watch was the only proper accoutrement for a lady’s wrist. In 2020, women want statement watches, and one of the best places to find them is the pre-owned and vintage market—for men.

Before the 1980s, men’s models came in smaller sizes, commonly 36 mm or 38 mm—too modest for some men’s tastes today, which typically veer from 42 mm to 50 mm—but perfect for women who crave a power watch.

Whether pre-owned, vintage or new, the watches that women are seeking are unusual and big. It’s not that women are shunning feminine watches; it’s that femininity has taken on new meaning. “Women need a timepiece that is highly functional, robust and can multitask—many of the same needs that are included in the engineering of a man’s watch,” says Christie’s watch specialist Rebecca Ross.

The most popular men’s status brands on the secondary market— Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet—tend to find favor with women as well. And for good reason: They’ve managed to be pillars of design with decades-long staying power. Female collectors’ favorites, dealers say, are the Rolex Submariner, GMT-Master and Daytona Reference 16528, as well as the Patek Philippe Nautilus References 3700 and 3800 and midsize versions of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. None of these styles, all designed in the ’60s and ’70s, was originally intended for women.