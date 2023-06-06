Vacation Time? Rolex Is Opening Its First Store on a Cruise Ship

If you’d willingly travel across the globe to get your hands on a Rolex, you’re in luck.

Robb Report can exclusively share that the Crown has teamed up with Explora Journeys to open a boutique on the soon-to-launch luxury cruise ship Explora I, its first store at sea.

For the past several years, MSC Group has made a push to develop its luxury shopping experiences onboard each of its brands. In that time, the company—also Swiss—has grown those retail offerings to include two dozen luxury brands on its ships, a majority of which are high-end watchmakers. Just last year, MSC announced its partnership with Richemont to bring its innovative multi-brand destination, TimeVallée, to the U.S., for the first time on the MSC Seascape, which sets sail from Miami.

The world’s first Rolex boutique at sea aboard Explora I MSC

Explora I is part of MSC’s Explora Journeys cruise line, and its maiden voyage will depart on July 17 from Southampton in the United Kingdom to Copenhagen, Denmark. With this subset, MSC hopes to redefine the luxury cruise category by offering an unprecedented experience for a new generation of discerning travelers, which includes destinations in lesser-traveled harbors, more authentic local experiences, and a slower pace of travel.

Among the 461 guest suites, all with private terraces; nine boutique restaurants; an intimate indoor-outdoor spa; four pools; and 64 private cabanas, Explora I will also offer a new caliber of luxury shopping onboard, beginning with the addition of an official Rolex boutique. The new “Rolex at sea mono-brand store” will offer travelers the opportunity to shop an extensive range of models and styles alongside knowledgeable and experienced watch experts trained by Rolex.

“We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva-based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, in a statement. “It enables us to offer our discerning travelers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board Explora I. We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience.”

The world’s first Rolex boutique at sea will open on July 17 for Explora I’s maiden voyage from the U.K. to destinations including Bruges, Belgium; Brønnøysund, Norway; and Skagen, Denmark over the course of 16 days.

Of course, getting on a cruise ship might seem like a long route to buying your next watch, but with only a few hundred cabins onboard, the Explora I may not have as much competition as your local authorized dealer.