Zenith’s Latest Chronograph Revives a Beloved Watch Design From the 1970s

Zenith just brought back a beloved—and rare—historic reference, keeping a few of its original attributes front and center.

This week, the Swiss watchmaker unveiled its new Chronomaster Revival A3817, a fresh take on the brand’s 1971 model, of which only 1,000 pieces were ever made. Crafted in the same angled tonneau-shaped case with pump-style pushers as the original, the timepiece was reverse-engineering to preserve the first version’s proportions and finishes. The Chronomaster Revival A3817 mirrors the classic reference with a white lacquered dial and chronograph counters done in tones of gray and blue. In addition, collectors will find that the seconds counter at 9 o’clock; this subdial features the only blue hand on the dial.

To enhance the new model’s retro aesthetic, Zenith created two options to secure it to the wrist. The first is the steel “ladder” bracelet, a remake of the Gay Frères bracelets that are emblematic of the early El Primero watches. You can also choose a light brown calfskin leather that will develop a patina over time. Collectors will also be able to admire the legendary El Primero high-frequency automatic chronograph caliber through the transparent case back, the only major departure between this version and the original.

The outer tachymeter scale on the timepiece serves as a pulsometer, which is a precise function provided by the high-frequency 5Hz (36’000 VpH) escapement of the El Primero movement. The seconds track is done in a pyramid pattern nicknamed the “shark tooth” scale, which enhances legibility with a refined touch.

Between Zenith’s new Chronomaster Sport featuring the latest version of the El Primero 3600 calibre and the Chronomaster Revival A3817 highlighting a rare steel reference, the brand is cleverly mining its archives. The Chronomaster Revival A3817 is now available for $8,400, exclusively at Zenith Boutiques and the brand’s online shop.