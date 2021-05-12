Zenith Now Offers Its Hardworking Chronomaster Sport Watch in Luxe 18K Rose Gold

Talk about a beautiful blend of form and function.

Swiss-watchmaker Zenith just unveiled a sleek new version of its Chronomaster Sport watch in an attractive 41 mm 18k rose gold case with pump-style pushers. Available now for preorder, this performance model is equipped with the latest version of Zenith’s El Primero 3600 calibre, a movement that achieves up to 60 hours of power reserve. It’s handy for weekends on the racetrack—or weekends where you don’t end up wearing a watch at all.

The polished black ceramic bezel is engraved with a 1/10th of a second scale, filled with matte gold lacquer matching the case and dial appliques for a defined contrast that highlights the fractional elapsed time display. The white lacquered dial features the brand’s signature tri-color chronograph counters in shades of rhodium, anthracite and blue.

The gold-plated hands and hour markers carry on the gold and black palette—both are tipped with Super-LumiNova so you can keep time beyond nightfall. Collectors will also find the black calfskin strap, like the bezel, helps to highlight and balance the luster of the case.

Since it introduced the El Primero—the world’s first automatic chronograph caliber—in 1969, Zenith has always offered gold versions of its hardworking watches. This watch, which follows the introduction of Zenith’s new Chronomaster Sport at the beginning of 2021, follows in that tradition—and suggests that luxurious looks and great performance don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

You can reserve the new rose-gold version of the Chronomaster Sport (and get it delivered by June 30, should you need it on hand for any Independence Day timekeeping) on the Zenith website for $21,300.