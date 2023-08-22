Taste the Rainbow? Zenith’s Latest Defy Watches Get a Lively Dose of Color

Zenith’s Defy collection is arguably one of its most diverse. It showcases skeletonization, revivals, innovative materials, gem setting, tourbillons, and numerous pops of color. No matter what size, shape, or composition the Defy watches take, each variation exemplifies Zenith’s watchmaking prowess and highlight’s the brand’s signature El Primero automatic high-frequency movement.

With its latest additions, Zenith uses classic black or white ceramic as the base, providing the perfect level of contrast for the bold rainbow accents. The new limited edition Defy 21 Chroma II builds on the Defy 21 Chroma limited edition first launched at LVMH Watch Week last year. The original features a white ceramic construction and complementary white rubber strap with rainbow accents on the dial, strap, and crown as well as on the open-worked movement visible both through the dial and exhibition caseback.

Limited Edition Defy Chroma II in black ceramic Zenith

For the updated white edition, Zenith emphasizes a range of blues and pinks as opposed to the full rainbow spectrum. In addition, we get the added bonus of an all-new black ceramic version whose pops of color include the classic trio of primary hues: red, yellow, and blue. In each iteration, the colors extend from the hour markers to the 1/100th of a second scale and even the hands of the chronograph subdials as well as the crown’s rubber grip ring and the stitching on the Cordura-effect rubber strap.

The El Primero 9004 movement also gets a splash of the rainbow treatment, with each bridge finished in a different metallic color thanks to PVD-coating and the oscillating weight rendered in blue with satin finishings.

Limited Edition Defy Chroma II in white ceramic Zenith

Both variations of the Zenith Defy 21 Chroma II are available today. Each is produced in a limited run of just 500 pieces and priced at $15,600. For more information and to purchase, head over to the Zenith website.