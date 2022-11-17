Zenith Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Watch and Capsule Collection With Luxury Skiwear Brand Fusalp

As part of its 70th anniversary celebration, the iconic French luxury ski and ready-to-wear brand Fusalp has tapped Zenith to design an exclusive duo of watches to pair with its capsule skiwear collection.

Like Zenith, Fusalp is a pioneer in its field, with the creation of the first competition ski suit in the 1960s. This invention led to a partnership with France’s national ski team, who went on to win seven gold medals at the Portillo Alpine World Championships in 1966. Around the same time, Zenith was unveiling its legendary El Primero, the world’s first automatic chronograph movement. In the past five decades, both Zenith and Fusalp have continued to build on these achievements, establishing themselves as innovators in their respective industries.

“This is an exciting new kind of partnership for Zenith, and one that is very close to our hearts,” shared Zenith CEO Julien Tornare. “More than just a fashion house, Fusalp are innovators. Their never-ending quest to produce highly technical yet fashionable clothing is something that Zenith totally relates to.”

Limited Edition Defy Classic Fusalp Black Ceramic Zenith

For the collaboration, Zenith started with its daring Defy Skeleton Classic as the foundation. The watch was the perfect choice for the partnership for its versatility in balancing sportiness and refinement as well as for its instantly eye-catching open-worked dial. Here, the pair updated the Defy Skeleton Classic’s typical dial design with a motif that combines the two universes of the brands. It retains Zenith’s signature five-pointed star while incorporating a snowflake as a nod to Fusalp’s alpine roots. The unique fusion of the two brands’ symbols is given additional depth and texture with a layering of rose gold and either black or white depending on the colorway. Framing the bespoke dial is a ring in the French tricolor tones of blue, red and white.

The Fusalp x Zenith collection of watches and skiwear Zenith

The Defy Classic Fusalp is produced in two limited-edition hues, with 300 pieces in black ceramic priced at $10,000 each and 100 pieces in white ceramic priced at $11,000 each. The looks are complete with a rubber strap that incorporates a pattern consisting of a graphic “quilting” motif that reflects Fusalp’s capsule skiwear collection.

Limited Edition Defy Classic Fusalp White Ceramic Zenith

The men’s and women’s skiwear outfits are the perfect complement to the Defy Classic, with a black-and-white palette and a specially designed logo featuring a star and snowflake, similar to the watch’s open-worked dial. Still, the most exciting aspect of Fusalp’s 70th anniversary capsule is a first of its kind “storm cuff,” equipped with a zippered opening, designed to be able to comfortably wear and view your watch between the outer shell layer and the soft, fine-knit fabric underneath.

The Fusalp x Zenith collection of watches and skiwear Zenith

The Fusalp x Zenith collection of watches and skiwear will make its public debut in Zurich during the opening of a new Fusalp boutique this month. After the celebration, the Defy Classic Fusalp watches will be available at Zenith’s boutiques and the Zenith website as well as select Fusalp stores.