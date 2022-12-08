Zenith’s New Double Tourbillon Chronograph Watch Contains Its Most Advanced Movement Ever

Zenith is taking its bold Defy series to new extremes with the debut of the Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon. The model is equipped with the brand’s most advanced chronograph to date: the El Primero 9020.

Zenith’s legacy is its El Primero movement, the first automatic chronograph ever created. Since its inception in 1969, the brand has continued to improve the technology, culminating in the El Primero 9004, the fastest chronograph movement on the market offering accuracy to 1/110th of a second. The 9020 takes this expertise in complicated movements to new heights.

Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon in Titanium Zenith

The 9020 features a pair of two independent tourbillon mechanisms that complete rotations in 60 seconds for the timekeeping tourbillon and five seconds for the chronograph’s tourbillon. The combination makes it one of the fastest tourbillons ever made and marks a first for the Defy line. The impressive movement’s decoration takes on a futuristic look with contrasting finishing, including satin-brushed bridges coated in a layer of black PVD with edges highlighted in rose gold. The play with color and material highlights the distinctive geometry in a new way compared to traditional watchmaking techniques.

Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon in Carbon and Rose Gold Zenith

The all-new El Primero 9020 is housed within the Defy’s angular architecture. The Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon fully embodies the daring spirit of the collection with an oversized 45mm case available in two different materials. Here, you have the option of a bracelet variation made of lightweight titanium whose mix of satin brushed, polished and matte surfaces perfectly enhances the texture and depth of the Defy’s iconic build. Alternatively, there’s the option of a sportier carbon fiber model with a sandblasted matte rose gold bezel and pusher protectors, complete with a black textured rubber strap. Each version features an open worked dial that beautifully showcases the El Primero 9020.

Both of the serially produced references are available today at all Zenith boutiques and authorized retailers as well as online via Zenith’s website. The carbon and rose gold variation will set you back $79,700 while the titanium version is priced at $69,600.