Zenith’s New Defy Extreme E Watch Is Made Entirely of Carbon Fiber

Zenith continues its partnership with Extreme E for a third season with the launch of a new Defy model in the spirit of the electric car racing league and the brand’s HORIZ-ON program. For this edition, the Defy Extreme E is crafted entirely of carbon fiber for the first time.

The inspiration comes from observing the vehicles from the 2022 season, which closed out with the Extreme E championship finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Zenith noted that the cars were entirely comprised of carbon fiber and wanted to create a watch to reflect that. The result is even more lightweight than last year’s combination of titanium with carbon fiber accents, weighing only 96 grams.

The carbon fiber material is also used on the triple folding clasp, which perfectly complements the Velcro strap, made of upcycled Continental CrossContact tires from previous seasons. This time the strap features a black rubber central element surrounded by green Cordura-affect rubber, Extreme E’s signature color. The strap gets added interest with black flecks from the tires throughout instead of being entirely uniform. In addition to the green option, you get a taupe rubber strap and an all-black iteration of the Velcro, each of which can be seamlessly swapped thanks to the quick change system.

Defy Extreme E Zenith

The eye-catching hue extends to the dial accents. Here, you have the signature open-worked configuration of the Defy collection. Instead of applying the color directly to elements of the multi-layered dial, this version of the Defy Extreme E employs a green application on the sapphire crystal, which further adds depth to the already multifaceted dial design.

Like the previous variations, the latest Defy Extreme E has a tinted sapphire crystal that’s entirely transparent around the periphery and features a subtle gray touch at the center for enhanced legibility. Under the hood, you’ll find Zenith’s El Primero 9004 1/100th of a second automatic chronograph movement.

Each watch is delivered in a sturdy waterproof and crushproof case inspired by the extreme conditions of the rally, incorporating various upcycled elements from the side-lines. For instance, the case’s lid coating is made from E-grip recycled tires and the plate covering is made from parts of an Extreme E racing tarpaulin.

The all-new Defy Extreme E is a limited edition of just 100 pieces, each priced at $33,600. The model is available today exclusively from Zenith in stores and online. For more information, visit the Zenith website.