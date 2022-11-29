Zenith’s Latest Defy Watch With Extreme E Comes With a Strap Made From a Race Car’s Tires

Zenith is celebrating the last race of the 2022 Extreme E season in style.

Earlier this year, the Swiss watchmaker announced a new series with the electric car racing league. Each model reflects the duo’s shared desire for a cleaner, more sustainable future by incorporating recycled and upcycled materials wherever possible. The latest addition was made in honor of the Extreme E championship finale that was held over the weekend in Punta del Este, Uruguay. As you might expect, the newcomer is equal parts sustainable and stylish.

Like its predecessors, the “Energy X Prix” is based on Zenith’s Defy. This time around, however, the timepiece showcases a striking purple palette that is meant to evoke streaks of lightning in the stormy skies of Uruguay. The South American country is deeply committed to renewable energy with more than 98 percent of its electricity generated from renewable sources, like wind and hydropower. As a result, it was a perfect backdrop for the final race and a fitting muse for the fourth watch in the series.

Limited Edition Defy Extreme E “Energy X Prix” Zenith

With sustainability and environmental awareness at the forefront, the Energy X Prix sports a number of eco-conscious elements. The purple rubber strap, for instance, incorporates parts of upcycled Continental CrossContact tires that were used in the first season. The green touches even extend to the packaging. The case’s lid coating is made from recycled E-grip tires from last year’s races, while the plate covering is made from parts of an Extreme E racing tarpaulin.

Of course, the Energy X Prix still offers everything you know and love from Zenith’s Defy. Crafted from carbon fiber, the watch is both lightweight and robust. It features a multi-layered, open-worked dial with sapphire crystal elements in the same purple hue as the upcycled strap. It is also powered by Zenith’s El Primero 9004 caliber—the fastest chronograph movement on the market—with time measurements at 1/100th of a second.

The Defy Extreme E Energy X Prix is available in a limited run of just 20 pieces. You can snap it up for $27,1000 exclusively at Zenith boutiques or online by visiting Zenith’s website.