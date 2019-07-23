Zenith’s Newest Limited-Edition Watch Can Only Be Bought on One Website

It’s hard to believe that just a few years ago, most Swiss watchmakers proudly eschewed the Internet, brushing aside its potential as a sales channel with a contemptuous sneer.

Now, instead of belittling e-commerce, the Swiss are celebrating it. Case in point: Zenith has just released an exclusive edition of its Defy Classic timepiece in collaboration with the luxury fashion e-tailer Farfetch, on the occasion of the brand’s one-year anniversary on the platform.

Limited to 25 pieces available exclusively on farfetch.com, the $7,500 model comes in a 41 mm faceted case made of white ceramic featuring a combination of polished, satin-brushed and micro-blasted matte surfaces.

The watch’s skeletonized automatic movement—complete with a silicon escape wheel and a minimum power reserve of 50 hours—lends the timepiece a bold, modern aesthetic, and the brand’s futuristic central star motif is visible through the open dial as well on the caseback. Its analog technology anchors it to the past.

“This collaboration with Zenith was born of a desire to create a timepiece that would truly resonate with our global customers,” Maxim de Turckheim, Farfetch’s senior development manager for watches, said in a statement. “At Farfetch, we pride ourselves on having the strongest curation of luxury timepieces and this unique keepsake is testament to our commitment to this growing category. Our customers are looking for future heirlooms and this gender-neutral wristwatch captures that desire.”

Like its LVMH-owned sister brand Bulgari, which recently opened an interactive pop-up lounge at Westime in Beverly Hills, Zenith is placing high hopes on its digital operations.

“We believe that online sales and the online luxury watch market will only continue to grow, allowing us, at Zenith to continue to expand our footprint in the space,” says Julien Tornare, CEO of Zenith. “Farfetch’s international presence makes them a natural choice for this partnership, giving not only our key markets, but also many more globally, access to this exciting collaboration. As we’re only a year into the relationship, nothing is off the table in terms of continuing to work with Farfetch and explore more innovative ways in which we can collaborate.”