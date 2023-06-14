Zenith’s Newest Skeleton Watch Can Count to 1/10th of a Second—So Don’t Be Late

Earlier this year, Zenith debuted two new additions to its Defy Skyline roster: the Defy Skyline Boutique Edition and the Defy Skyline Skeleton. This week, the brand brings together the best of these two models with the Defy Skyline Skeleton Boutique Edition, which combines the contrasting tones of gray and gold seen in the earlier boutique edition with the dimensional skeletonization of the dial resulting in the world’s first and only skeleton watch to feature a 1/10th of a second indicator.

Zenith’s Defy Skyline Skeleton Boutique Edition retains much of the same DNA as its predecessors. It features an angular 41mm stainless steel case with a distinctly architectural style. Its sharply defined edges are topped with a faceted bezel that draws inspiration from early Defy models of the 1970s but has been slightly reimagined with twelve sides that serve as extensions of the twelve hour markers. Further emphasizing its roots, the model is complete with a classic integrated bracelet but can easily be swapped for a rubber strap with a starry sky pattern. Building on this foundational design, the new incarnation of the Defy Skyline Skeleton also features a few special elements that set it apart.

Defy Skyline Skeleton Boutique Edition Zenith

The aesthetic of this boutique-exclusive edition draws inspiration from modern cityscapes where the interplay of structures and light are reflected in the chromatic palette of gray and silver with golden highlights. It seamlessly integrates the open dial with an openworked version of the El Primero 3620 SK high-frequency automatic movement. The result is perfectly symmetrical, a feat seldom achieved in skeleton watches. To accomplish this, Zenith has modified its classic five-pointed star emblem into a four-pointed star as a nod to the brand’s “double Z” logo of the 1960s. To maintain complete symmetry, Zenith has placed its constantly running 1/10th of a second counter at the six-o’clock position as opposed to the nine-o’clock position we saw in the standard Defy Skyline Boutique Edition.

The Defy Skyline Skeleton Boutique Edition is priced at $11,000 and available today exclusively at Zenith’s physical and online boutiques worldwide. For more information and to purchase, please visit Zenith’s website.