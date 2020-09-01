Zenith Unveils New Monochrome Versions of the Defy Classic and Defy 21 Watches

Zenith knows you can never go wrong with black and white. That’s why the Swiss watchmaker applied the timeless palette to two new iterations of its staple Defy watch.

Though the Defy has seen several incarnations over the years, there’s something about the graphic appeal of its latest models––the Defy Classic and Defy 21––that suits the clean, architectural lines of their cases while also highlighting the intricacy of both dials. The black-and-white colorway manages to feel both contemporary and outside the realm of passing trends, just what you want in this kind of investment timepiece.

Both versions sport matte, micro-blasted black ceramic cases (the 21 measures 44mm to the Classic’s 41mm) so the muted finish can enhance the facets of each. A white ceramic bezel visually breaks up the dynamic design with a crisp pop.

When it comes to the Classic, the smaller of the two, it operates on the in-house Elite 670 SK automatic movement featuring a silicon escape-wheel and lever. Running with a 28,800 VpH (4Hz) frequency, it has a 48-hour power reserve and indicates the time via rhodium-plated hour markers and hands with SuperLumiNova® detailing for readability in low-light conditions.

For its part, the Defy 21 has a more complex El Primero 9004 automatic chronograph movement accurate to 1/100th of a second with an exclusive dynamic signature of one rotation per second. It has a 36,000 VpH frequency and approximately 50 hours of power reserve to keep up with you while on the go for extended periods. The skeletonized dial differs slightly from its smaller cousin in that its counters come in contrasting colors floating above its openwork movement. However, the case and rhodium-plated hands and hour markers remain the same.

The Defy Classic Black & White Edition retails for $8,200 while the Defy El Primero 21 Black & White Edition retails for $13,600. Visit the brand’s website to learn more.