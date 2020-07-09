Zenith’s New Online Store Brings an Exclusive Chronograph to US Customers for the First Time

Zenith’s newly launched e-commerce platform will give U.S.-based watch-lovers a lot to look forward to––starting with a limited-edition chronograph.

Typically reserved as an in-shop-only style, the Swiss firm will make the Defy El Primero 21 Black Ceramic Boutique Edition exclusively available for the first time in its digital outlet. Limited to a scant 250 pieces, its El Primero 9004 automatic movement, which keeps accurate time to within 1/100th of a second, is standard-setter in the category.

Handcrafted with a bold 44mm black ceramic face, this timepiece is an iteration of the Defy 21 with an open dial that reveals the intricacy of the watch’s inner working, which sport an electric blue finish. The domed sapphire crystal across the face protects the delicate components beneath which operate on a 36,000 VpH frequency and offer a 50-hour power reserve.

To best suit individual style, buyers will have the option of three coordinating straps: one in black alligator with rubber backing and blue stitching, a black rubber version with a “cordura” effect and blue stitching or a textured blue rubber iteration.

All of the innovation and decades of expertise pored into the Defy is reflected in its new online home base. “We are proud to offer a truly 21st-century timepiece to mark the launch of a resolutely 21st-century means of communication,” said CEO Julien Tornare in a press statement.

“By playing dual roles as a brand showcase and virtual retail boutique, e-commerce is an excellent means of directly engaging a wider range of customers through a digital brand experience. While we continue to be firm believers in the importance of our authorized retailers and support them on their own e-commerce websites, our shift to digital is part of a conscious drive by Zenith to be as present as possible for our clients at a particularly difficult time,” Tornare said.

The Defy El Primero 21 is available on the Zenith website now for $13,600.