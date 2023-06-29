Zenith’s Cool Blue Defy Watch Is Precise Enough to Count 1/10th of a Second

When Zenith first launched its latest addition to the Defy collection last year, it debuted a new take on the brand’s legendary high-frequency movement. The dial notably showcases a register at nine o’clock whose hand rotates once every ten seconds, demonstrating Zenith’s 1/10th of a second precision normally seen in its chronographs. The initial lineup consisted of classic 41mm watches with white, black, or blue sunburst dials but has quickly expanded to include skeletonization, rose gold and 36mm variations in a rainbow of colors.

Today, the Defy Skyline 36 isn’t the only model in the collection to get a playful splash of color. You can now enjoy the sweet spot sizing of the original 41mm variation that started it all in a cool new ice blue hue. The Defy Skyline 41 Ice Blue joins its 36mm counterparts, offered both with or without a diamond bezel. Here, you have the Defy Skyline you know and love featuring an angular stainless steel build just like the original Defy from 1969. The centerpiece is of course the 1/10th of a second subdial at nine o’clock thanks to the El Primero 3620 automatic high-frequency caliber.

Defy Skyline 36 and 41 Ice Blue Zenith

The new Defy Skyline 41 Ice Blue comes on a satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet and includes an alternate rubber strap in the same ice blue shade, both of which offer Zenith’s quick change mechanism. However, along with the release of the new colorway, Zenith is also unveiling a new service in its online boutique allowing you to browse an array of compatible straps. Thanks to the brand’s partnership with Nona Source, it’s able to offer upcycled straps for the Defy collection made from excess couture fabrics in rubber, leather, textile and other materials.

Zenith’s playful new ice blue Defy and strap collection are the perfect way to add a touch of summer to your wrist whether you’re enjoying a staycation or travel. The Defy Skyline 41 Ice Blue is available today exclusively in Zenith’s online boutique. Make it yours for $9,000.