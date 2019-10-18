Quantcast
These Colorado Ski Resorts Are Celebrating Their Anniversaries With Over-the-Top Packages

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and Viceroy Snowmass are toasting their milestones with experiences that start at $30K and $45K, respectively

Viceroy Snowmass Photo: Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

Set about two hours apart, Aspen/Snowmass and Vail/Beaver Creek consistently rank among the top ski destinations in the U.S., both for their excellent trails and their wealth of notable hotels, restaurants, and events—the latter ranging from arts and culture programming to world-class food and wine festivals. This 2019-2020 ski season, two hotels in those destinations are giving skiers another reason to head west: over-the-top packages created in honor of their milestone anniversaries, and filled with perks like private jet trips and private shopping sprees.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Rial Oxford Suite

The Rial Oxford Suite at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek  Photo: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Turning 30 this year, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek recently unveiled a complete renovation of it’s lobby spaces, including a re-imagined Brass Bear Bar serving themed cocktails, house-infused spirits, and gourmet light bites around two fireplaces. Also new: the $30K Package for 30 Years, developed especially to mark the three-decade anniversary in high style. Priced at $30,000 for two guests, the experience includes two nights in the 1,760-square-foot Rial Oxford Suite, with dedicated butler and one private in-suite chef dinner; two days of skiing at the Beaver Creek Resort, including lift tickets, private ski instruction, and rental equipment from Gorsuch; one day of car skiing with Vail Powder Guides; a $3,000 shopping spree at Gorsuch with a personal shopper; a decadent spa experience; and dinner for two at Beano’s Cabin, an exclusive on-mountain restaurant accessed by an open-air sleigh ride.

Viceroy Snowmass

Viceroy Snowmass  Photo: Courtesy of Viceroy Snowmass

Over in Snowmass, Viceroy Snowmass is putting a modern spin on the traditional 10th-anniversary gift—aluminum—by partnering with private aviation company evoJets for an unforgettable flight-to-slope experience. Stating at $45,000, the 10th Anniversary Private Jet Package includes round-trip private jet travel to and from Aspen, courtesy of evoJets (with Viceroy catering on the return flight); accommodations in a luxe one-bedroom suite (for a minimum of five nights); a dedicated personal concierge to help plan itineraries; a spa treatment for two; dog sledding; daily breakfasts and one dinner; a private ski guide and lift tickets for one day; and a morning hot air balloon ride over the snow-covered landscape. The starting price is based on flights from / to Los Angeles on a 12-guest heavy jet; additional charges may apply for other departure cities and aircrafts.

