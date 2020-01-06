This $720,000 Super Bowl Package Flies You to the Game, Then Cruises You Around the Caribbean

While it hasn’t been determined yet which two teams will be playing in the 54th Superbowl, it’s a sure bet that come February 2nd, football fans will want to be in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to catch the big game. And to really do it right, high-rollers will want to book the once-in-a-lifetime Ultimate Superbowl Experience offered this year from private aviation company NetJets and luxury yacht charter company Northrup & Johnson. Available for one booking only on a first-come, first-served basis, the package—which starts at $720,000—pairs the thrill of the Superbowl with relaxing time in the Bahamas.

To start, guests will be flown in a luxury NetJets aircraft to Miami, where they will spend three nights in an Oceanfront Residential Balcony Suite at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale. On the night before the Superbowl, they’ll get access to the NetJets VIP pre-party, which in years past has featured performances by Maroon 5, Lionel Richie, and Lady Antebellum. (This year’s entertainment is still under wraps.) On game day, a town car will ferry you to Hard Rock Stadium, where you’ll catch all the action from seats located within the first 10 rows on the 50-yard line, and have access to the hospitality offered in the VIP 72 Club. Following the game, it’s time for meet-and-greets with the athletes, then more celebrating at the MAXIM after-party.

After the excitement of the football weekend ends, it’s time for some R&R in the sunshine. A NetJets flight will next take you from Miami to the Bahamas to board your own private yacht provided by Northrop & Johnson, which charters some of the world’s most top luxury vessels–including your temporary residence, the 236-foot, six-stateroom SOLO, which features a large infinity pool on the aft main deck. After four days and nights spent cruising around the Caribbean, a final NetJets flight will then take you back home. The full package is available from January 31-February 7, for a starting rate of $720,000 for two guests. For more information and to book, contact superbowl@embarkbeyond.com.