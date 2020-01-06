Quantcast
// RR One

This $720,000 Super Bowl Package Flies You to the Game, Then Cruises You Around the Caribbean

Offered by NetJets and Northrup & Johnson, this ultimate Superbowl experience also includes VIP tickets to the game and after-party.

Superbowl Miami Hard Rock Stadium Photo: Courtesy NetJets

While it hasn’t been determined yet which two teams will be playing in the 54th Superbowl, it’s a sure bet that come February 2nd, football fans will want to be in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to catch the big game. And to really do it right, high-rollers will want to book the once-in-a-lifetime Ultimate Superbowl Experience offered this year from private aviation company NetJets and luxury yacht charter company Northrup & Johnson. Available for one booking only on a first-come, first-served basis, the package—which starts at $720,000—pairs the thrill of the Superbowl with relaxing time in the Bahamas.

Superbowl Miami NetJets

Fly private to the game with NetJets  Photo: Courtesy NetJets

To start, guests will be flown in a luxury NetJets aircraft to Miami, where they will spend three nights in an Oceanfront Residential Balcony Suite at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale. On the night before the Superbowl, they’ll get access to the NetJets VIP pre-party, which in years past has featured performances by Maroon 5, Lionel Richie, and Lady Antebellum. (This year’s entertainment is still under wraps.) On game day, a town car will ferry you to Hard Rock Stadium, where you’ll catch all the action from seats located within the first 10 rows on the 50-yard line, and have access to the hospitality offered in the VIP 72 Club. Following the game, it’s time for meet-and-greets with the athletes, then more celebrating at the MAXIM after-party.

 

Superbowl NetJets Northrup & Johnson charter

Cruise around the Caribbean with Northrop & Johnson  Photo: Courtesy Northrop & Johnson

After the excitement of the football weekend ends, it’s time for some R&R in the sunshine. A NetJets flight will next take you from Miami to the Bahamas to board your own private yacht provided by Northrop & Johnson, which charters some of the world’s most top luxury vessels–including your temporary residence, the 236-foot, six-stateroom SOLO, which features a large infinity pool on the aft main deck. After four days and nights spent cruising around the Caribbean, a final NetJets flight will then take you back home. The full package is available from January 31-February 7, for a starting rate of $720,000 for two guests. For more information and to book, contact superbowl@embarkbeyond.com.

 

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad