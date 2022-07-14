This New Private Jet Tour Will Take You to 8 of the World’s Coolest Destinations in 24 Days

Around the world in 80 days? That’s nothing compared to Abercrombie & Kent’s newest itinerary.

The luxury travel firm is now accepting bookings for a 24-day trip to eight culturally rich destinations across the globe, all of which travelers will reach via private jet. The Cultural Treasures itinerary makes stops in Washington, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Jordan, Sicily and the United Arab Emirates. If you join the expedition, you’ll travel to each destination onboard Abercrombie & Kent’s customized Boeing 757. The jet features Italian leather seats equipped with four-way adjustable headrests, all of which open into a 6’5” long lay-flat bed.

But as comfortable as the plane is, the trip is designed to offer special experiences on the ground. Among them are visits to Mount Everest, the Taj Mahal, a Tibetan monastery and even a Sicilian road trip behind the wheel of a Fiat 500. At each destination, guests will be led by guides and experts to learn more about the local culture.

The trip was crafted in direct response to customer requests for trips that take weeks, not days.

“Since the return to travel, we have seen an increase in demand for longer, more immersive trips—especially our Private Jet journeys, which were the first and fastest to fill,” said Abercrombie & Kent executive Ann Epting in a statement. “Travelers have been starved for the type of cultural experiences that can only be found in these extraordinary destinations and are eager for the chance to cross seven different places off their bucket list in just 24 days.”

When you’re not on the plane, the accommodations at each destination include premier properties, such as the Oberoi Amarvilas overlooking the Taj Mahal and the 19th century Villa Igiea in the Gulf of Palermo. And you don’t have to worry about bringing a full month’s worth of clothing along: laundry service is complimentary.

The trip is scheduled for May 2023 and has space 48 guests. You can book your spot for the voyage through the company’s website. Prices starting at $153,000 per person.