From Glacier Hikes to Michelin-Starred Meals: This Epic 14-Day Private Jet Trip Lets You Explore the Arctic in Style

Since time is one of our most valuable commodities, Air Charter Service wants to help you spend it wisely. The global outfit has just unveiled a new private jet itinerary created to bring you the most epic experiences without wasting a precious second.

Designed in partnership with best-selling author James Wallman, who penned the book Time and How to Spend It, the new “Across the Top of the World” experience will give travelers an opportunity to explore some of the most magical places in the far north of the planet. Think of it as all your dream Arctic adventures rolled up into one cool (pun intended) itinerary.

The two-week trip follows a unique circular route that is accessible only via private jet and comprises an array of far-flung locations. You’ll kick off at the idyllic Lofoten Islands in Norway and enjoy an active, jam-packed 14 days before finishing up in Finland.

Highlights include rappelling down sheer cliffs in the Faroe Islands, hiking the awe-inspiring glaciers and mountains of Greenland (where you’ll have the humbling experience of hearing and seeing ice calving from the glaciers), exploring dormant volcanoes in Iceland and cruising the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in a RIB while soaking in the local wildlife. Polar bear sightings may also be in the cards.

Naturally, you’ll have reservations at the finest hotels and restaurants available in these parts, including dinner at Koks, the world’s most remote Michelin-star restaurant, and a stay at the world’s northernmost commercial cabin, Nordenskiöld Lodge.

The itinerary is based on the STORIES framework from Wallman’s book, which stands for Story, Transformation, Outside & Offline, Relationships, Intensity, Extraordinary, and Status and Significance. According to the author, following this philosophy ensures that the trip adds to your personal development and is devoid of “empty” experiences.

“Take this trip and you’ll come home with the sort of stories that’ll not only make your friends’ eyes open wide,” Wallman said in a statement about the new package, “but you’ll gather the sort of unforgettable memories that’ll tell you you’re making up for the time you lost to the pandemic. Travelers who select these itineraries will not only take a break from their norm, but will embark on a life-affirming journey.”

The trip has also been carefully designed to minimize the amount of time you spend in the sky. In fact, flying privately is not only more luxurious, but it’s also more direct and reduces the total travel time by 80 percent. Throughout the two weeks, you’ll spend just 11 hours in a private jet compared to the 55 hours it would take to do these routes via commercial airlines.

This is the second bespoke itinerary in the charter specialist’s new “Time Well Spent” series. The first, dubbed “Journey To The End Of The World,” launched last month and is centered around South America’s most spectacular landscapes.

As for the price, the company has given a few ballpark figures that may change depending on availability and timing. Based on eight people traveling and staying two people per room, the starting price sits at around $44,000 per person (or a total of $350,000). For more information and to book, visit the trip’s dedicated ACS page.