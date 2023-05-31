Air New Zealand Wants to Weigh You Before Take-Off. Here’s Why.

Would you divulge your weight for the good of other fliers? Air New Zealand hopes so.

The airline is asking passengers traveling on its international network this June to weigh in before take-off. The voluntary survey will help the airline ascertain important averages regarding passenger weight and is essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft. In fact, New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority actually implemented the measure.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft—from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” Alastair James, the airline’s load control improvement specialist, said in a statement. “For customers, crew, and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

At check-in, fliers will be invited to stand on a digital scale. The passenger’s weight will then be submitted to the survey but not shared with the airline staff. Luggage will also be weighed separately.

For those who are apprehensive about jumping on the scales, the airline says there is nothing to fear. The survey is completely anonymous. (It’s also entirely voluntary, so you can always opt out if you’re concerned about privacy.) “We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere,” explains James. “No one can see your weight—not even us!”

This is the second time the airline has asked passengers to step on the scales. Fliers on Air New Zealand’s domestic network were weighed back in 2021. Now that international travel is back in full swing, global jet-setters are being invited to do the same.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” adds James.

Air New Zealand will be asking more than 10,000 fliers to take part. The survey will take place before certain outbound flights from Auckland International Airport between May 29 and July 2.