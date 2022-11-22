Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform.

“You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing.

With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes a queen-size bed—quite the upgrade from the original airbed that Chesky had while developing the startup—an armchair, a computer desk and two roomy closets. In addition, you’ll have access to a shared bathroom with a large shower. According to Chesky, you can also head upstairs to the chef’s kitchen to whip something up or hang out in the spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sophie in the kitchen. Airbnb

Like any other Airbnb host, Chesky has added some house rules guests must adhere to, like “no smoking” and “no parties or events.” He also specifies that “guests must love dogs. Or at least Sophie.” The most astonishing part, however, is that booking a weekend at the CEO’s home is free—if you can nab a date, that is.

There are currently no available weekends deep into October 2024. This prompted the Twittersphere to deem “Beyond the airbed” a publicity stunt rather than a genuine listing. However, Chesky, who cofounded Airbnb with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia in 2008, quickly replied to the naysayers on social media.

“I had some weekends available in January, February and March, but they booked out even before I posted this,” the CEO tweeted. “I’ll keep opening more weekends throughout the year.”

Let’s see if Chesky lives up to his word.

