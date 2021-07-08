Here’s How to Snag a One-Night Stay at the Foot of a Volcano—for One Euro

For obvious reasons, the Covid-19 outbreak caused most of us to cancel our vacations last year. Thanks to vaccines, though, people are starting to travel again. To celebrate this, Airbnb and Volvic are offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience among the volcanos in southeast France.

The online short-term rental company and mineral water brand have teamed up to organize a lavish one-night-only stay in the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France, that’s available to just two lucky adventurers this September. You won’t have to worry about avoiding hot lava, but you will get to experience everything the UNESCO World Heritage site has to offer, along with gourmet meals and unforgettable activities. Even more enticing might be the cost for the whole experience: a single euro (or approximately $1.18).

Don’t worry, you and your guest won’t have to rough it in the natural park, which is also where Volvic water comes from. Instead, you’ll spend a night in a “Lumipod” mini-home owned by record-breaking mountain athlete and Volvic Global Ambassador Kilian Jornet. The tiny dwelling has just enough room for a queen-size bed and an en suite bathroom, according to the listing, and offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding volcanos.

In case that somehow isn’t enough to pique your interest, your stay comes with a load of extras. These include a guided tour of the area, a volcanic hike designed by Jornet, a locally-sourced dinner for two by local Michelin star chef Adrien Descouls, a morning yoga session and, possibly best of all, a hot air balloon ride over the Chaîne des Puys. Better yet, none of this will cost a cent more, as they’re all included in the one-night, one euro rate.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvic and Kilian to offer this exciting and exclusive stay that celebrates one of the natural wonders that France has to offer to the world,” Airbnb’s Europe, Middle East and Africa director Emmanuel Marill said in a statement. “The past year demonstrated how connecting with nature is an important resource to regenerate and deal with stress. Natural parks provide endless opportunities for adventure for everyone”

The listing for Jornet’s house goes live at 3 a.m. ET Monday, July 19, for a stay on September 18. Set an alarm, too, because there’s only one booking slot available–and it will go the first person who meets the requirements, on a first-come, first-served basis. One other thing to note: You and guest will be responsible for your transportation to and from the location. But that seems like a small price to pay for what’s sure to be a truly special experience.