Aman’s New 14-Day Private Jet Expedition Flies You From New York to the Dominican Republic

Exploring your own backyard may not seem that exciting, but Remote Lands and Aman want to change that.

The luxury tour operator and five-star hotel group have joined forces (again) to bring travelers a new private jet expedition titled Adventures in the Americas. As its name suggests, the 14-night trip includes stops across the US, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. It comes just a few months after the duo announced a similar eight-day journey throughout the US and the Caribbean. The two itineraries speak to what travelers are looking for now—that is, safe and secluded adventures closer to home.

Adventures in the Americas—which runs from January 21 to February 4, 2023—is open to just 14 guests. Travelers will fly aboard a luxe Bombardier Global Express 6000 and stay in five opulent Aman resorts over the two weeks.

It all begins at the newly opened Aman New York in the heart of midtown Manhattan. Guests will enjoy visits to the Big Apple’s world-class museums and take a private helicopter tour of the city, before heading to Bermuda to unwind on the famous pink sand beaches and take in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George Old Town.

Travelers will then delve deeper into Turks and Caicos with snorkeling adventures to the spectacular coral reefs and other fun water activities. You’ll also partake in a cocktail party with a marine biologist and take a kayak tour of the archipelago’s iguana sanctuary. You’ll catch some Zs at Amanyara’s picturesque villas.

The third stop is the Dominican Republic. Highlights include an immersive day trip to a quaint 15th-century city called Colonial Santo Domingo, as well as a private rum and cigar class led by Juan Carlos Albert of Arturo Fuente. Guests will stay at Amanera amid a verdant jungle.

The fourth leg takes guests back Stateside to Canyon Point, Utah. Here, you’ll take a three-hour hike led by a Navajo guide and learn about ancient cultures at Broken Arrow Cave. The stay at Amangiri also includes on-site rock climbing, UTV excursions, hot air balloon rides and even a helicopter trip over the Grand Canyon. The adventure culminates with three nights at Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. With activities there including dog sledding and heli-skiing to a private tour of Yellowstone National Park, it’s the perfect end to one hell of an adventure.

The Adventures in the Americas journey will be led by the CEO and co-founder of Remote Lands Catherine Heald. Rates start at $112,888 per person, based on double occupancy; there is a single supplement of $39,888. Children are welcome, too. Family adventures in the Americas?