Abercrombie & Kent’s New Private Adventures Let You Explore the American West Responsibly

Majestic vistas, wide-open spaces, the spirit of adventure and possibility—the American West offers much of what we’re looking for these days, as we start heading back out into the world. The experts at luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent must agree, as they have zeroed in on this region for their new and expanded US journeys. Just introduced, the six new Tailor Made USA and two new Great American Road Trips itineraries have been designed for those who want to travel responsibly as the country starts to re-open, while still enjoying a trip of a lifetime.

“Travel plans for this summer and beyond have shifted significantly as more and more people are looking to escape into nature,” says Keith Baron, Abercrombie & Kent USA President, in a statement about the new programs. Baron adds that “as domestic travel restarts, (the company is) hearing from luxury travel advisors who are looking to provide their clients with the same expert on-the-ground knowledge that A&K offers in exotic, far-flung destinations in places closer to home.” In response to those needs, the itineraries highlight a number of outdoor sites in the US, from national parks and wildlife preserves to private ranches, tribal lands and famously scenic drives. Each trip can be customized and built-out based on a client’s preferences, and is led by a private guide (or a driver-guide for the road trips); overnights are in accommodations that have been carefully vetted for space and privacy.

In the Tailor Made USA category, choose from journeys like Alaskan Wonder, featuring whale-spotting cruises off the Kenai Peninsula, visits with champion Iditarod sled dogs, and “flightseeing” to a glacier; and Grand Teton & Yellowstone, which includes private guided hikes, floats down Snake River and naturalist-led wildlife excursions. The National Parks by Air trip is a flying safari to four national parks—Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Arches National Park and Yellowstone—in a privately chartered plane, with such activities as slot canyon hikes and bison and bear tracking. Utah: The Mighty Fire is an adventure-packed odyssey through five of Utah’s national parks, with exploration in four-wheel drives, on horseback and in river rafts, while two California trips—Northern California and California: Wine Country—feature such things as horseback rides along the Buena Vista Pass, kayaking off the Monterrey coast, hikes through a redwoods reserve, biking-and-wine-tasting in the Sonoma Valley and chef-led cooking classes at a vineyard.

Meanwhile, the Great American Road Trips have been designed to be relaxing and stress-free journeys along historic roads like Route 66, with couples or families led by driver-guides who’ll reveal hidden spots in historic sites and national parks, as well as off-the-beaten-path finds and behind-the-scenes experiences. The two new itineraries are Los Angeles to the Southwest, which takes you to spots like the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Las Vegas for everything from helicopter and hot-air balloon rides to canyoneering and off-roading; and Chicago to the West, an 18-day exploration of eight states, with stops at sites like Mount Rushmore and Canyonlands, plus hiking, riding and fishing on a private ranch, visits to tribal lands led by elders, and other activities that will bring to life the history and soul of the west.

In addition to these new trips, A&K is also offering services that will arrange for exclusive, private accommodation for families or small groups looking to connect with the outdoors and stay safe while traveling. A&K Luxury Private Stays includes options as a working ranch in Moab, a lodge in Denali, and fully-crewed chartered yachts that will sail you through the Inside Passage of Alaska or around the San Juan Islands in Washington. Private jets charters can also be arranged. Starting rates for Tailor Made USA journeys range from $7,995-$12,295 per person, based on double occupancy.